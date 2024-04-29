Football

Inter's 'Leader' Inzaghi Upping Standards, Says Assistant Massimiliano Farris

Inter clinched their 20th Serie A title by beating fierce rivals Milan in Monday's derby

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi celebrates his team's title
Simone Inzaghi has set and maintained high standards at Inter, so says his Nerazzurri assistant Massimiliano Farris. (More Football News)

That meant that Sunday's home meeting with Torino was something of a celebration for Inter and their fans, and the team delivered with a 2-0 victory.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored both of Inter's goals, and Farris, who spoke to the media instead of his boss, piled the praise on Inzaghi.

Inter Milan players celebrate after winning their 20th Serie A title with a 2-1 win over AC Milan. - Luca Bruno/AP
AC Milan Vs Inter, Serie A: How Nerazzurri Beat Rossoneri In Heated Derby Della Madonnina

BY Stats Perform

In quotes reported by Football Italia, Farris told DAZN: "We've tried to build a positive environment. We lost important players [last summer], but we welcomed important players who made themselves loved.

"Going to the pitch and working this season was a pleasure. We had a lot of fun and it's the players' merit.

"We are Inter, we have great value, and we couldn't afford to lose games like we used to. He's our leader, he kept a high bar in difficult moments.

"Today, we are repaid for everything, and we can enjoy more of what happened in the previous two years. In football, defeats [hurt] more than victories, but now we must enjoy this moment."

With victory over Milan, Inzaghi became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 points in Serie A, after Carlo Ancelotti.

Farris added: "Simone already said it in the previous interviews. We’ve been fighting for every target across the last three years. We have won cups, we reached a Champions League final.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice as Inter eased past Torino - null
Inter Milan 2-0 Torino, Serie A: Nerazzurri Ease To Win In Party Atmosphere

BY Stats Perform

"We are aware that in the first season, we missed something that we could have taken home [the title].

"Perhaps it was the price to pay, as staff members, when you get to a club like this, but I think this season's achievements give value to all other trophies.

"Today's atmosphere was incredible, so good. Ninety minutes and more of celebrations and it was fair to start those who have brought the team here. This doesn't mean the others didn't contribute. On the contrary, everyone was helpful, I should name them all. I wouldn't even call them reserves."

