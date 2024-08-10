Football

International Football: Gustavo Alfaro Resigns As Costa Rica Boss With Paraguay Speculation Looming

The Argentine's exit was confirmed on Friday with speculation linking Alfaro as a potential successor to Daniel Garnero as Paraguay boss

Gustavo Alfaro, Football, Costa Rica
Gustavo Alfaro has stepped down from his role with Costa Rica
info_icon

Gustavo Alfaro has resigned as Costa Rica head coach after just nine months in charge. (More Football News)

The Argentine's exit was confirmed on Friday with speculation linking Alfaro as a potential successor to Daniel Garnero as Paraguay boss.

"We thank Mr Gustavo and his team for their dedication during their time leading the Costa Rica team," the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) said in a short statement.

"At FCRF we will continue to build the path towards the 2026 World Cup. We will keep our fans informed and we reiterate our commitment to continue working for the development and success of national football."

The 61-year-old, who took charge of Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup, guided Costa Rice to the Copa America this year as his side were eliminated in the group stage by finishing third.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  2. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  4. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
Football News
  1. International Football: Gustavo Alfaro Resigns As Costa Rica Boss With Paraguay Speculation Looming
  2. Club Transfers: Jean-Clair Todibo Joins West Ham United On Loan From OGC Nice
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: ESP Euro Winning Coach De La Fuente Lauds His Country's Historic Gold Medal Success
  4. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Warns Over Slow Start Ahead Of New Season For Red Devils
  5. USA Vs Brazil, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch USA vs BRA Women's Gold Medal Match
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  2. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  4. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  5. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Punjab: Nitin Gadkari Warns Govt Of Ending Highway Projects Over Attacks On NHAI Staff
  2. Modi Wayanad Visit Updates: 'Central Govt Stand With Kerala', Says PM Modi After Visiting Hospital, Relief Camp
  3. Delhi: 3 Rescued After Building Collapses In Model Town, More Feared Trapped
  4. Punjab And Haryana HC Clears SGPC Petition Against Dera Chief's Temporary Release
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Sexual Assault Before Murder Confirmed, CM Mamata Assures Action As Protests Continue
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  2. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  3. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  4. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  5. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
US News
  1. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  2. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  3. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  4. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  5. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
World News
  1. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  2. Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'
  3. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  4. Maldivian President Muizzu Hails 'Closest' Ally India As 'Invaluable' Partner, Acknowledges Timely Aid And Support
  5. Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies Of Lung Cancer Months After 19-Year-Old Son's Death
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Set For Today; Reetika Hooda Loses Close Match To Top-Ranked Opponent