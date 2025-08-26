Inter 5-0 Torino, Serie A: Nerazzurri Lay Down Early Marker With Thumping Victory At San Siro

Inter Milan got its Serie A campaign off to the perfect start when Marcus Thuram scored twice in a comfortable 5-0 win over a dismal Torino

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marcus-Thuram
Marcus Thuram celebrates his second and Inter's fourth as they defeat Torino 5-0.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter started off with a 5-0 victory over Torino

  • Nerazzurri start new season under new boss Cristian Chivu

  • Serie A giants have made a flying start in the domestic campaign

Inter made a flying start to their first Serie A campaign under Cristian Chivu as they thumped Torino 5-0 at San Siro.

The hosts dominated the opening exchanges and took the lead after 18 minutes as Alessandro Bastoni glanced home a header from Nicolo Barella's corner.

They doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break as Marcus Thuram fired a low effort into the corner, with Lautaro Martinez adding a third at the start of the second half.

Ademola Lookman has been a target for Inter - null
Inter Milan Transfers: Christian Vieri Admits Nerazzurri Should Have Gone All Out To Sign Ademola Lookman

BY Stats Perform

Thuram scored his second of the match after being set up by Bastoni, with Ange-Yoan Bonny adding further gloss to the scoreline as he found the net on his league debut for the club.

Inter move to the top of Serie A on goal difference at the end of matchday one, and their next match is at home to Udinese in six days' time.

Torino are rock bottom but will hope to get their season up and running when they host Fiorentina at the weekend.

Data Debrief: Barella runs the show as Torino suffer record opening loss

Barella pulled the strings for the home side and assisted their first goal of the new campaign.

He is now just one of three midfielders that has provided an assist in each of the last 10 seasons in Europe's top five leagues, along with Rodri and Pascal Gross.

Chivu could hardly have asked for a better league debut, and he became the first foreign Inter coach since Hector Cuper in 2003 to win their Serie A season opener.

A 5-0 defeat is a desperately disappointing way for Torino to start the season, with the club having previously never lost by more than three goals in the opening match of a league campaign.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  2. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr