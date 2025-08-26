Inter started off with a 5-0 victory over Torino
Nerazzurri start new season under new boss Cristian Chivu
Serie A giants have made a flying start in the domestic campaign
Inter made a flying start to their first Serie A campaign under Cristian Chivu as they thumped Torino 5-0 at San Siro.
The hosts dominated the opening exchanges and took the lead after 18 minutes as Alessandro Bastoni glanced home a header from Nicolo Barella's corner.
They doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break as Marcus Thuram fired a low effort into the corner, with Lautaro Martinez adding a third at the start of the second half.
Thuram scored his second of the match after being set up by Bastoni, with Ange-Yoan Bonny adding further gloss to the scoreline as he found the net on his league debut for the club.
Inter move to the top of Serie A on goal difference at the end of matchday one, and their next match is at home to Udinese in six days' time.
Torino are rock bottom but will hope to get their season up and running when they host Fiorentina at the weekend.
Data Debrief: Barella runs the show as Torino suffer record opening loss
Barella pulled the strings for the home side and assisted their first goal of the new campaign.
He is now just one of three midfielders that has provided an assist in each of the last 10 seasons in Europe's top five leagues, along with Rodri and Pascal Gross.
Chivu could hardly have asked for a better league debut, and he became the first foreign Inter coach since Hector Cuper in 2003 to win their Serie A season opener.
A 5-0 defeat is a desperately disappointing way for Torino to start the season, with the club having previously never lost by more than three goals in the opening match of a league campaign.