Inter Milan Transfers: Christian Vieri Admits Nerazzurri Should Have Gone All Out To Sign Ademola Lookman

Inter were on the market for a new forward
Ademola Lookman has attracted interest from Serie A giants
Inter legend says Nerazzurri should break the bank to sign Lookman
Inter should have gone all out to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, says Christian Vieri.
Lookman scored 15 goals and provided five assists in Serie A for Atalanta last season.
However, the Nigeria international - whose hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen inspired Atalanta to Europa League glory in 2024 - has spent much of the summer attempting to force a move to Inter.
Despite Lookman handing in a transfer request, Inter have reportedly withdrawn their interest.
Vieri, who played for both Inter and Atalanta during his long career, believes that was a mistake.
He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Lookman is devastating.
"I would have tried to sign him until the very end because he’s one of the strongest players in Europe and would have made the team even stronger."
Atalanta start their Serie A campaign against Pisa on Sunday.
It will mark Ivan Juric's first competitive game in charge since he replaced Gian Piero Gasperini following the latter's departure to Roma.
Atalanta have won each of their last seven opening matches of a league season by an aggregate score of 21-5, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three.
Only two teams have won more successive such games in Serie A history: Fiorentina between 1966 and 1974 (nine) and AC Milan between 1987 and 1996 (10).