Inter Milan vs Torino Live Streaming, Serie A: When, Where to Watch Matchday 1 Fixture On TV & Online?

Inter Milan take on Torino in Serie A
Game is part of matchday 1 of the Serie A 2025-26 campaign
Streaming and other info listed
Serie A 2025-26 campaign matchday 1 fixture sees Inter Milan take on Torino on Tuesday, August 26. With 24 wins, nine draws and five defeats, Inter Milan finished in the second spot last season but will look to start off well on the opening day.
On the other hand, Torino didn't have a much great season in last year. With 10 wins, 14 draws and 14 losses, they finished the season at the 11th spot in the rankings. However, Torino might pull off a miracle by providing fans an early upset of the fresh Serie A season.
Kickoff:
Location: Milan, Italy
Stadium: San Siro Stadium
Date and Kickoff time: Aug 26 – 12:15 AM IST
Head to Head:
Total matches: 46
Inter Milan won: 30
Torino won: 5
Draws: 11
Inter Milan Vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 - Live Streaming
When will the Inter Milan Vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 match take place?
The Inter Milan Vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 match will take place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 and will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST.
Where can the Inter Milan Vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 match be watched on live streaming?
The Serie A 2025-26 games won't be available for telecast and live streaming in India.
Inter Milan vs. Torino Serie A line-ups
Inter Milan: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Sucic, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram
Torino: Israel; Lazaro, Coco, Masina, Biraghi; Gineitis, Ilkhan, Casadei; Ngonge, Simeone, Vlasic