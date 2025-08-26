Inter Milan won 5-0 against Torino in Serie A
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Inter Milan
Cristian Chivu praised the Inter players’ maturity during the win
Cristian Chivu hailed his Inter team's "show of maturity" after they kick-started their quest for the Serie A title with a thumping 5-0 win over Torino.
Chivu, taking charge of his first league game since replacing Simone Inzaghi, watched on as Marcus Thuram's brace led his side to a comfortable victory on Monday.
Alessandro Bastoni put Inter in front in the 18th minute before Thuram grabbed his first of the match eight minutes before half-time.
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez put the result beyond any doubt seven minutes after the restart before Thuram brought up his brace just after the hour.
Ange-Yoan Bonny then rounded off the scoring on his league debut for the Nerazzurri, with the former Parma man finishing past Franco Israel in the 72nd minute.
The result saw Inter win their opening game of a top-flight season by five goals for only the third time in their history, the first coming in 1961 when they beat Atalanta 6-0.
Inter were clinical throughout their win, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.62 from their 20 shots, compared to Torino's 0.98 xG from 12 attempts at Yann Sommer's net.
And Chivu, who became only the second Romanian coach to take charge of Inter, after Mircea Lucescu in 1998-99, was quick to applaud his side's composure.
"We worked hard and the lads gave a great response, they are trying to leave the past behind them and this was a show of maturity," Chivu told Sky Sports Italia.
"From the first day of training, the players have embraced what they need to do, got their heads down, and that is why they were in such good shape today.
"It was not to be taken for granted after a complicated summer without much time to prepare.
"It's not just about legs, but mentality too. Mentality gives you that little something extra, and we are working hard on that aspect."
Chivu did, however, refuse to be drawn on speculation about a potential swoop for Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman before the transfer window slams shut.
Only one of Inter's new signings, Petar Sucic, was named in the starting lineup against Torino, with Bonny coming on in the 67th minute in place of Thuram.
Andy Diouf and Luis Henrique also came on in the second half with the result already sealed, but Chivu was pushed on the need for more reinforcements.
"I would prefer to talk about the game, but there are still a few days left in the transfer window, so we'll have time to discuss it," Chivu said.