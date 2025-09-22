Inter Milan 2-1 Sassuolo, Serie A: Nervy Win Gets Christian Chivu's Title Hopefuls Back On Track

Cristian Chivu's side came into Sunday's clash having suffered back-to-back league defeats, but they were able to get over the line to move up to 10th in the early standings

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Milan
Inter celebrate their win over Sassuolo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter got their Serie A title ambitions back on track with a nervy win

  • Cristian Chivu's side came into Sunday's clash having suffered back-to-back league defeats

  • Inter registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.81 from their 20 shots

Inter got their Serie A title ambitions back on track as they navigated an action-packed final 10 minutes at San Siro to clinch a 2-1 win over Sassuolo. 

Cristian Chivu's side came into Sunday's clash having suffered back-to-back league defeats, but they were able to get over the line to move up to 10th in the early standings. 

The scoreline could have looked a lot more handsome for the Scudetto chasers had it not been for visiting goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who produced a string of stunning stops. 

Muric was first called into action to deny Carlos Augusto in the seventh minute, sensationally tipping the ball past the post after the Brazilian's lung-busting run from defence. 

But the Sassuolo shot-stopper could do nothing to prevent Inter from taking the lead seven minutes later, with Federico Dimarco rounding off a fine move with a calm finish. 

Inter's midweek hero Marcus Thuram then saw a near-post strike thwarted by Muric before Francesco Pio Esposito fired over from close range moments before half-time. 

A low-key second period sparked into life inside the final 10 minutes when Augusto's shot at goal deflected off Tarik Muharemovic and into the Sassuolo net. 

Related Content
Related Content

However, the visitors responded swiftly through Walid Cheddira, who ghosted in behind the Inter defence before picking out the bottom-right corner to make things interesting.

Inter substitute Davide Frattesi then had a goal ruled out for offside, a decision that was confirmed after a lengthy VAR review, and Chivu's side held on for an important three points. 

info_icon

Data Debrief: Chivu relieves pressure, but Inter far from convincing

Had Inter failed to get maximum points on Sunday, they would have taken four points or fewer from their first four Serie A games for only the fourth time since 1994-95, and the first since 2018-19 under Luciano Spalletti. However, they were just able to get the job done.

Indeed, Inter registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.81 from their 20 shots, only six of which were on target, compared to Sassuolo's 0.9 from nine attempts at goal. 

However, Chivu's men made their home advantage count once again. Only Juventus (10) have won more home games than Inter (nine, level with Roma and Bologna) during this calendar year in the Italian top flight. 

And for all of Muric's efforts, making five important saves in total, Sassuolo have now failed to win their last 15 Serie A matches on the road (D3 L12), which is their longest streak in the competition.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Star As IND Beat PAK By Six Wickets

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Continues Incredible Wicket-Taking Streak Against PAK

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Smashes Afridi’s Perfect First-Ball Record – Watch

  4. Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, September 21

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. Resilient Voices

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  3. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  4. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  5. Trump Warns Afghanistan Of 'Bad Things' If Bagram Air Base Not Returned To US

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn