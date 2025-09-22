Inter got their Serie A title ambitions back on track with a nervy win
Inter got their Serie A title ambitions back on track as they navigated an action-packed final 10 minutes at San Siro to clinch a 2-1 win over Sassuolo.
Cristian Chivu's side came into Sunday's clash having suffered back-to-back league defeats, but they were able to get over the line to move up to 10th in the early standings.
The scoreline could have looked a lot more handsome for the Scudetto chasers had it not been for visiting goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who produced a string of stunning stops.
Muric was first called into action to deny Carlos Augusto in the seventh minute, sensationally tipping the ball past the post after the Brazilian's lung-busting run from defence.
But the Sassuolo shot-stopper could do nothing to prevent Inter from taking the lead seven minutes later, with Federico Dimarco rounding off a fine move with a calm finish.
Inter's midweek hero Marcus Thuram then saw a near-post strike thwarted by Muric before Francesco Pio Esposito fired over from close range moments before half-time.
A low-key second period sparked into life inside the final 10 minutes when Augusto's shot at goal deflected off Tarik Muharemovic and into the Sassuolo net.
However, the visitors responded swiftly through Walid Cheddira, who ghosted in behind the Inter defence before picking out the bottom-right corner to make things interesting.
Inter substitute Davide Frattesi then had a goal ruled out for offside, a decision that was confirmed after a lengthy VAR review, and Chivu's side held on for an important three points.
Data Debrief: Chivu relieves pressure, but Inter far from convincing
Had Inter failed to get maximum points on Sunday, they would have taken four points or fewer from their first four Serie A games for only the fourth time since 1994-95, and the first since 2018-19 under Luciano Spalletti. However, they were just able to get the job done.
Indeed, Inter registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.81 from their 20 shots, only six of which were on target, compared to Sassuolo's 0.9 from nine attempts at goal.
However, Chivu's men made their home advantage count once again. Only Juventus (10) have won more home games than Inter (nine, level with Roma and Bologna) during this calendar year in the Italian top flight.
And for all of Muric's efforts, making five important saves in total, Sassuolo have now failed to win their last 15 Serie A matches on the road (D3 L12), which is their longest streak in the competition.