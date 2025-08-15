Inter Milan Vs Olympiacos Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch

Inter Milan vs Olympiacos, Pre-Season Friendlies: Find out when and where to watch the pre-season club friendly match live on TV and online

Monza vs Inter Milan pre-season friendly match X
Inter Milan vs Olympiacos: Inter players celerbate after scoring in the pre-season friendly match against Monza. | Photo: X/Inter
  • Inter Milan face Olympiacos in a pre-season club friendly match on 16 August 2025

  • Find out when and where the Inter Milan vs Olympiacos, pre-season friendly match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Inter Milan vs Olympiacos, pre-season friendly match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere

Inter Milan and Olympiacos are set to meet in their final pre-season club friendly match at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari on Saturday, 16 August 2025. Ahead of the Italian Serie A 2025-26 curtain-raiser against Torino, Inter Milan manager Cristian Chivu will look to fine-tune his tactics ahead of another gruelling domestic season.

The Nerazzurri will enter the fixture off the back of a perfect pre-season run. After starting off with a 7-2 win over their U-23 side, Inter secured a narrow 2-1 win over Monaco before capping off with a penalty shootout victory over Monza after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The Italian giants will likely field their strongest XI, with media reports indicating that both Hakan Calhanoglu and Denzel Dumfries are set for a start. However, Davide Frattesi, nursing a hernia injury, will be unavailable.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos saw their terrific pre-season run come to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Napoli yesterday. However, the Thrylos were unbeaten in seven friendly matches prior to that, winning all but one of those clashes. The results included impressive performances, like a 3-0 win against Norwich City.

Inter and Olympiacos have met each other just once before in another friendly clash in 2011, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Giampaolo Pazzini had netted a brace for the Italian side in that match.

Inter Milan Vs Olympiacos, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details

When is the Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match will be played on Saturday, 16 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on 17 August.

Where is the Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match being played?

The Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match will be played at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari, Italy.

Where to watch the Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match live online in India?

The Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. DAZN International will show the match live in select areas. Italian fans can watch the match on DAZN Italia.

Where to watch the Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?

The Inter Milan vs Olympiacos pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels. In Greece, fans can watch the match live on Cosmote Sport 1 HD, and Nove TV will show the match in Italy.

