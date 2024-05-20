Football

Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Grabs Late Draw For Italian Champions

Inter Milan now have 93 points, while Lazio are in seventh place on 60 with one match to play

Denzel Dumfries scored for Inter Milan.
info_icon

A late header from Denzel Dumfries earned Serie A champions Inter a 1-1 home draw against Lazio after Daichi Kamada gave the visitors a first-half lead. (More Football News)

Inter have 93 points, while Lazio are in seventh place on 60 with one match to play. 

Lazio are level on points with sixth-placed rivals Roma, who are set to play against Genoa later on Sunday.

Kamada broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 32nd minute with a well-placed low shot into the corner from just outside the box, after each of the sides had several chances.

Both teams continued to attack after the break, with Dumfries beating his marker at the far post to head in the equaliser from a free kick in the 87th minute.

Data Debrief: Inter worthy of late leveller

A defeat would have been harsh on Inter, who generated a higher xG (1.58 vs 0.6) and had 19 shots compared to just eight from Lazio.

But Inter have now drawn three of their last five Serie A home games, which is as many draws as they had in their previous 49 home matches in the competition.

This game also saw Lazio's Felipe Anderson come off the bench to play his 250th match in Serie A.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  2. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  3. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Sports News
  1. Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Grabs Late Draw For Italian Champions
  2. Star Biker Hemanth Muddappa Breaks Jordanian Fahim Zahrani's Record Over Quarter-Mile
  3. Man City 3-1 West Ham: Erling Haaland Tops Off EPL Title With Second Golden Boot In Row
  4. Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Gunners Deserved More Than Finishing Second In Premier League - Havertz
  5. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Called Off Due To Rain, Set For Royal Derby In Eliminator
World News
  1. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  2. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  4. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Launched | What We Know
  5. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup