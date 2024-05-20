A late header from Denzel Dumfries earned Serie A champions Inter a 1-1 home draw against Lazio after Daichi Kamada gave the visitors a first-half lead. (More Football News)
Inter have 93 points, while Lazio are in seventh place on 60 with one match to play.
Lazio are level on points with sixth-placed rivals Roma, who are set to play against Genoa later on Sunday.
Kamada broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 32nd minute with a well-placed low shot into the corner from just outside the box, after each of the sides had several chances.
Both teams continued to attack after the break, with Dumfries beating his marker at the far post to head in the equaliser from a free kick in the 87th minute.
Data Debrief: Inter worthy of late leveller
A defeat would have been harsh on Inter, who generated a higher xG (1.58 vs 0.6) and had 19 shots compared to just eight from Lazio.
But Inter have now drawn three of their last five Serie A home games, which is as many draws as they had in their previous 49 home matches in the competition.
This game also saw Lazio's Felipe Anderson come off the bench to play his 250th match in Serie A.