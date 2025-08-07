Inter Miami 3-1 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup: No Messi, No Problem As Suarez Stars - Data Debrief

The 38-year-old Luis Suarez scored and lined up two assists, leading Inter Miami for shots (six), shots on target (two) and touches in the opposition box (six, level with Allende). He also laid on three chances, a tally bettered only by Jordi Alba (six)

  • Inter Miami finish second in the Major League Soccer section of the Leagues Cup group phase, behind the Seattle Sounders

  • Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende join Luis Suarez on the scoresheet for the Herons

  • Orlando City, who Inter Miami face next in MLS, hammer Necaxa 5-1

Luis Suarez starred as Inter Miami overcame Lionel Messi's absence in a 3-1 comeback victory over Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup.

Messi missed Wednesday's clash at Chase Stadium due to a hamstring injury, but Miami – the 2023 Leagues Cup champions – ensured their place in the knockouts regardless.

Needing to win to guarantee their progress, Miami were dealt a blow when Jorge Ruvalcaba put Mexican side Pumas ahead midway through the first half.

Yet Rodrigo De Paul, recently signed from Atletico Madrid, netted his first Miami goal to restore parity on the stroke of half-time.

He was teed up by a fantastic cross from Suarez, who then nudged Miami ahead with a 59th-minute penalty.

Suarez grabbed another assist 10 minutes later, teeing up Tadeo Allende with a sublime through ball to complete the comeback.

Miami's victory saw them finish second in the MLS section of the Leagues Cup group phase, behind the Seattle Sounders, who beat Club Tijuana 2-1.

Orlando City, who Miami face on Sunday in MLS, hammered Necaxa 5-1, with Luis Muriel scoring a quickfire hat-trick, though they are not yet ensured of their place in the knockouts.

Data Debrief: Luis leads the way

Suarez may have been without his partner in crime Messi, but the veteran striker offered a reminder of just how good he can still be.

The 38-year-old led Miami for shots (six), shots on target (two) and touches in the opposition box (six, level with Allende). He also laid on three chances, a tally bettered only by Jordi Alba (six).

Muriel's hat-trick for Orlando, meanwhile, was timed at having come in just 11 minutes 30 seconds between the first and third goals – it is the quickest hat-trick both in Leagues Cup history, and in Orlando's history.

