Inter Miami 2-2 NY Red Bulls, MLS 2026: The Metro Stun The Herons With Late Equalizer To Force Draw
Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls played to an enthralling 2-2 draw on Sunday, April 12, at the new Nu Stadium. Despite dominating possession and shots, Lionel Messi’s side remains winless at their new home. The Red Bulls struck first through Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 15th minute, but Miami equalized just before halftime when Mateo Silvetti converted a Rodrigo De Paul cross. The hosts took their first lead in the 55th minute as German Berterame lashed home his first MLS goal following a Messi buildup. However, the celebration was cut short in the 77th minute when 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti tapped in the equalizer for New York. Ethan Horvath’s spectacular 94th-minute save on a Messi free kick ensured the points were shared, extending Miami's unbeaten streak to six matches.
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