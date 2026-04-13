Inter Miami 2-2 NY Red Bulls, MLS 2026: The Metro Stun The Herons With Late Equalizer To Force Draw

Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls played to an enthralling 2-2 draw on Sunday, April 12, at the new Nu Stadium. Despite dominating possession and shots, Lionel Messi’s side remains winless at their new home. The Red Bulls struck first through Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 15th minute, but Miami equalized just before halftime when Mateo Silvetti converted a Rodrigo De Paul cross. The hosts took their first lead in the 55th minute as German Berterame lashed home his first MLS goal following a Messi buildup. However, the celebration was cut short in the 77th minute when 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti tapped in the equalizer for New York. Ethan Horvath’s spectacular 94th-minute save on a Messi free kick ensured the points were shared, extending Miami's unbeaten streak to six matches.

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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Germán Berterame
Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame (19) celebrates after his goal with forward Lionel Messi, left, in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Maximiliano Falcón
Inter Miami defender Maximiliano Falcón brings the ball downfield in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front right, attacks with the ball as New York Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg, front left, defends in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center right, attacks with the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, top, celebrates after a goal by forward Germán Berterame (19) in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi grabs his ankle after being tripped in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Rodrigo de Paul
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, reacts after an effort by New York Red Bulls midfielder Ronald Donkor, right, to steal the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Micael
Inter Miami defender Micael, center top, attempts a header in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) sends a pass forward in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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Inter Miami vs NY Red Bulls MLS match-Mateo Silvetti
Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti falls in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Peter Joneleit
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