Inter Miami 2-1 New York City Live Score, MLS Cup Playoffs: Allende Brace Gives MIA Halftime Edge

Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende celebrates after scoring the second goal against New York City FC during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference final between Inter Miami and New York City at Chase Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Inter Miami host New York City FC at Chase Stadium in the 2025 Eastern Conference Final of the MLS Cup Playoffs with a place in the MLS Cup on the line. Miami come in full of confidence after cruising past FC Cincinnati 4-0 in the semis, powered by Lionel Messi, who added a goal and three assists to his electric postseason tally. NYCFC, meanwhile, earned their spot by upsetting the regular-season top seed. Though their all-time record vs Miami leans in NYCFC’s favour, Miami have dominated recent meetings, including a 4-0 win just a few months ago. With home advantage, Miami’s high-powered attack looks like the key, while NYCFC will lean on their discipline and resilience to pull off the upset. Expect fireworks, and a spot in the MLS Cup on the line.

30 Nov 2025, 05:55:46 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | MIA 2-1 NYC The second half begins at Chase Stadium. Miami look to restore their two-goal cushion, while NYCFC aim to mix up their attack and use the wings more as they chase an equaliser.

30 Nov 2025, 05:41:41 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Halftime! | MIA 2-1 NYC Inter Miami head into the break 2–1 up after a clinical first half, scoring from their two best chances before shifting into game-management mode. But a lapse on a set piece allowed NYCFC to pull one back, keeping the match alive heading into the second half.

30 Nov 2025, 05:30:29 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 43' MIA 2-1 NYC Miami carve out another opening down the wing, but the final ball across the box doesn’t reach Luis Suárez. A missed chance to stretch the lead as the score stays tight.

30 Nov 2025, 05:26:20 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 38' MIA 2-1 NYC Justin Haak pulls one back. The Brooklyn native rises brilliantly to meet the cross and powers a header into the net, dragging NYCFC back into the contest. A huge moment that breathes life into the visitors.

30 Nov 2025, 05:14:23 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 23' MIA 2-0 NYC Allende nets his second of the night, meeting Jordi Alba’s pinpoint cross with a smart glancing header into the top corner. That’s seven playoff goals for him, Miami now lead 2–0.

30 Nov 2025, 05:08:05 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 21' MIA 1-0 NYC Inter Miami settle into possession after the opener, dictating the tempo and pushing for a second. NYCFC haven’t reacted yet, struggling to regain control or build anything meaningful.

30 Nov 2025, 05:07:04 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 14' MIA 1-0 NYC Tadeo Allende puts Inter Miami ahead. A simple long ball turns dangerous as Allende refuses to give it up, fighting through his marker to carve out a chance. From a tight angle on the right, he unleashes a powerful strike that flashes past Matt Freese and smashes into the net.

30 Nov 2025, 04:57:51 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 9' MIA 0-0 NYC NYCFC start to control possession, moving the ball quickly to probe for gaps in Miami’s shape. Miami haven’t been tested defensively yet, but their early attacking spark has faded.

30 Nov 2025, 04:56:39 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Kick Off! Inter Miami and New York City FC get the Eastern Conference Final underway, with a packed crowd pushing both sides on. A spot in the MLS Cup final is on the line.

30 Nov 2025, 04:47:55 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: NYC Starting XI! The XI taking on Miami 📝 pic.twitter.com/emm8VVc6Sw — New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc) November 29, 2025

30 Nov 2025, 04:47:55 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: MIA Starting XI! The XI chosen for tonight ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/oz05YRixVb — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 29, 2025

30 Nov 2025, 04:42:22 am IST Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: Inter Miami vs New York City

Venue: Chase Stadium

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 4:30 AM IST (November 30)

Live Streaming/Telecast: None