Inter Miami 2-1 New York City Live Score, MLS Cup Playoffs: Allende Brace Gives MIA Halftime Edge

Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | MIA 2-1 NYC
The second half begins at Chase Stadium. Miami look to restore their two-goal cushion, while NYCFC aim to mix up their attack and use the wings more as they chase an equaliser.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Halftime! | MIA 2-1 NYC
Inter Miami head into the break 2–1 up after a clinical first half, scoring from their two best chances before shifting into game-management mode. But a lapse on a set piece allowed NYCFC to pull one back, keeping the match alive heading into the second half.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 43' MIA 2-1 NYC
Miami carve out another opening down the wing, but the final ball across the box doesn’t reach Luis Suárez. A missed chance to stretch the lead as the score stays tight.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 38' MIA 2-1 NYC
Justin Haak pulls one back. The Brooklyn native rises brilliantly to meet the cross and powers a header into the net, dragging NYCFC back into the contest. A huge moment that breathes life into the visitors.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 23' MIA 2-0 NYC
Allende nets his second of the night, meeting Jordi Alba’s pinpoint cross with a smart glancing header into the top corner. That’s seven playoff goals for him, Miami now lead 2–0.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 21' MIA 1-0 NYC
Inter Miami settle into possession after the opener, dictating the tempo and pushing for a second. NYCFC haven’t reacted yet, struggling to regain control or build anything meaningful.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: GOAL! | 14' MIA 1-0 NYC
Tadeo Allende puts Inter Miami ahead. A simple long ball turns dangerous as Allende refuses to give it up, fighting through his marker to carve out a chance. From a tight angle on the right, he unleashes a powerful strike that flashes past Matt Freese and smashes into the net.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: 9' MIA 0-0 NYC
NYCFC start to control possession, moving the ball quickly to probe for gaps in Miami’s shape. Miami haven’t been tested defensively yet, but their early attacking spark has faded.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Kick Off!
Inter Miami and New York City FC get the Eastern Conference Final underway, with a packed crowd pushing both sides on. A spot in the MLS Cup final is on the line.
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: NYC Starting XI!
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: MIA Starting XI!
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Match Details!
Fixture: Inter Miami vs New York City
Venue: Chase Stadium
Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time: 4:30 AM IST (November 30)
Live Streaming/Telecast: None
Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Welcome!
We are back with the first MLS Cup Playoffs final match on offer, with New York City travelling to Inter Miami in search of a final berth. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.