Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Quarter-final Match On TV And Online

Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-final: Find out when and where to watch the fixture live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
MLS Match Inter Miami Vs CF Montreal photos_Tadeo Allende
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami CF. | Photo: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP
  • The Herons face Tigres UANL in the quarter-final match

  • Messi & co will be eager to get over their Liga MX opponents

  • Streaming and Timings info

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF will lock horns against one of the most high-profile team in the South American club football, Tigres UANL at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, August 21 (IST).

The Miami-Tigres winner will face the winner of Toluca FC vs Orlando City FC in the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-finals on August 26-27. The tournament's top three finishers will earn qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF - Journey So Far

Group Phase: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD

  • 2-1 win vs. Atlas FC

  • 2-2 draw vs. Club Necaxa, PK win

  • 3-1 win vs. Pumas UNAM

Tigres UANL - Journey So Far

Group Phase: 6 points, 2W-1L-0D, +3 GD

  • 4-1 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC

  • 2-1 win vs. San Diego FC

  • 2-1 loss vs. LAFC

Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Streaming - Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-final

When is the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match being played?

The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played on Thursday, 21 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match live online in India?

The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Published At:
Tags

