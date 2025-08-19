Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Quarter-final Match On TV And Online

The Herons face Tigres UANL in the quarter-final match
Messi & co will be eager to get over their Liga MX opponents
Streaming and Timings info
Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF will lock horns against one of the most high-profile team in the South American club football, Tigres UANL at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday, August 21 (IST).
The Miami-Tigres winner will face the winner of Toluca FC vs Orlando City FC in the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-finals on August 26-27. The tournament's top three finishers will earn qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Inter Miami CF - Journey So Far
Group Phase: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD
2-1 win vs. Atlas FC
2-2 draw vs. Club Necaxa, PK win
3-1 win vs. Pumas UNAM
Tigres UANL - Journey So Far
Group Phase: 6 points, 2W-1L-0D, +3 GD
4-1 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC
2-1 win vs. San Diego FC
2-1 loss vs. LAFC
Inter Miami CF Vs Tigres UANL Live Streaming - Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-final
When is the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match being played?
The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played on Thursday, 21 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match live online in India?
The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.