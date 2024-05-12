Football

Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win

Inter Miami (8-2-3) extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches (5-0-2) despite Messi being held without a goal or an assist for the first time in his nine MLS appearances this season. Inter Miami is 7-0-2 in those nine games; one of its losses came against Montreal in March, a game where Messi didn't play

Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
info_icon

Lionel Messi played the entire game despite a first-half injury scare, Benjamin Cremaschi broke a tie in the 59th minute and Inter Miami overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Montreal 3-2 on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive Major League Soccer victory. (More Football News)

Luis Suarez got his 11th goal of the season for Inter Miami, and Matías Rojas scored off a free kick. Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and Bryce Duke scored for Montreal (3-5-3).

Inter Miami (8-2-3) extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches (5-0-2) despite Messi being held without a goal or an assist for the first time in his nine MLS appearances this season. Inter Miami is 7-0-2 in those nine games; one of its losses came against Montreal in March, a game where Messi didn't play.

Playing in Canada for the first time, Messi briefly left late in the first half after some sort of issue with his left knee after being fouled by defender George Campbell. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the world's best player went down immediately, holding his knee and writhing in pain.

Lionel Messi - X/@Intermiamicf
Inter Miami 6-2 New York Red Bulls: Lionel Messi Scripts MLS History With Five Assists

BY Associated Press

Inter Miami's medical staff went onto the field to treat Messi, who got up after about two minutes and walked to the Miami sideline. He was not subbed out, which allowed him a chance to return moments later.

And for whatever reason, the match changed in that moment.

Inter Miami was down 2-0 when Messi got hurt; it was 2-1 when he returned and tied moments after he got back onto the field. Rojas scored off a free kick — one that Messi would have ordinarily taken — to get Inter Miami on the board, and Suarez tapped in a goal off a corner kick late in first-half stoppage time.

Suarez became the third player in MLS history to score 11 goals in his first 800 minutes of a season, joining Mamadou Diallo (11 in 2000) and Ola Kamara (11 in 2021).

The go-ahead goal came when Rojas sent a ball into open space and Cremaschi ran it down — then made a second effort to nudge the ball just clear of two defenders and into the net for a 3-2 lead. Messi had two chances in the final minutes to extend the lead, both narrowly missing.

Hundreds of fans greeted Inter Miami when the team arrived at its hotel Friday night and Montreal, in part because of Messi joining Major League Soccer last summer, sold out its 15,000 season tickets for the first time since the club joined MLS in 2012. Messi has scored in 31 countries.

An announced sellout crowd of 19,619 spectators — including one dressed in a Messi tracksuit and wearing a goat mask in a nod to Messi ass the Greatest of All Time — attended the match.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Supreme Court To Hear Hemant Soren's Plea Challenging ED Arrest On Monday
  2. Case Against Cop From Navi Mumbai For Abetting His Wife's Suicide
  3. 7/11 Serial Train Blasts: HC Asks Mumbai University If Convict Can Take Law Exams Online
  4. U'khand: Badrinath Temple Opens For Devotees
  5. Thiruvananthapuram Murder Case: Prime Accused Held From Tamil Nadu
Entertainment News
  1. Roger Corman, Hollywood Mentor And 'King Of The Bs', Dies At 98
  2. Joel Edgerton Says He Lost Out On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Role As He Didn't Understand Film's Tone
  3. Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis Join Final Season Of 'You'
  4. Mahesh Thakur To Spend Mother's Day Looking Through Old Photos, Rekindling Memories
  5. Karan V Grover Reveals He Has Imbibed His Mom's Love For Travel And Exploring New Places
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  2. 'King Khan' Strikes Again: Parvej 'A Glimpse Into The Future' Indian Athletics  - Mahindra
  3. Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
  4. NBA Playoff Wrap: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks Take 2-1 Leads In Conference Semi-Finals
  5. IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - The Journey Of Extraordinary
World News
  1. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
  2. Seven Security Personnel Killed In Twin Attacks In Pakistan's North Waziristan
  3. Trump Tells Jersey Shore Crowd He's Being Forced To Endure 'Biden Show Trial' In Hush Money Case
  4. At Least 11 Dead, Mostly Students, In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed, Police Say
  5. Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail