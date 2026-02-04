India 2-0 Zvezda-2005 Perm: Blue Tigresses Defeat Russian Club, Claim Third Friendly Win In Turkiye

India will play their last game in Turkiye against FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc of Romania on February 7 before departing for Australia on February 10

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India women vs Zvezda-2005 Perm match report Friendly Antalya
The senior India women's football team poses for a photograph ahead of the friendly against Zvezda-2005 Perm. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India women blanked Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 in friendly

  • Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute

  • Lynda Kom Serto netted late on in the 89th

The Indian senior women's national team beat Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 in a friendly match in Antalya on Wednesday.

Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute, before Lynda Kom Serto netted late on the 89th to secure the win for the Blue Tigresses, who played their fifth friendly in Antalya as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The ISL Shield trophy - FSDL/ISL
Indian Super League 2025-26: FanCode Wins Exclusive TV And Digital Rights For ISL Broadcast

BY PTI

India will play their last game in Türkiye against FK Csíkszereda Miercurea Ciuc of Romania on February 7 before departing for Australia on February 10.

The Blue Tigresses will kickstart their Asian Cup Group C campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, followed by matches against Japan on March 7 in Perth and Chinese Taipei in Sydney on March 10.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  2. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

  3. India Vs Afghanistan, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Sooryavanshi, George Fire IND To Historic Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group‑Wise Breakdown Amid India-Pakistan Boycott Doubts

  5. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protest Over Naravane Memoir

  2. Why We End Up Talking About The Finance Minister's Saree Instead of the Budget

  3. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  4. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  5. Gas Tanker Overturns In Khandala, Mumbai–Pune Expressway Paralysed

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  2. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  5. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision