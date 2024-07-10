India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd International Friendly

India conceded a late goal to suffer a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Myanmar and continued their winless run against their neighbours in a women's football friendly match on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Facing Myanmar for the first time after five years, the hosts scored both goals from set pieces with Win Theingi Tun, who plays for Odisha FC, giving them a 14th minute lead.
Although her club teammate Pyari Xaxa equalised for India with an opportunistic tap-in in the 58th minute, San Thaw Thaw converted May Thet Mon Myint's free-kick in the 74th minute to win the game for Myanmar.
India will look to turn things around in their second meeting when the two lock horns on Friday.
Live streaming details of India Women's vs Myanmar Women's International Friendly:
When is the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly match?
The India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly will be played on Friday, July 12 at the Thuwunna Stadium.
What time will the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly will kick-off?
The India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly?
There won't be any live telecast of the match on any Indian channels.
Where to live stream the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly?
The live streaming of the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly will be available on the Pyone Play YouTube Channel.
Indian squad for Myanmar friendlies
Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi
Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi,Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju,Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Aruna Bag.
Midfielders: Naorem Priyangka Devi, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Neha, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Mousumi Murmu
Forwards: Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Rimpa Haldar