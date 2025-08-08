India Vs Turkmenistan Live Streaming, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch

India U20 Women face Turkmenistan on August 8 in Yangon, aiming for their first win after a goalless draw with Indonesia.
Turkmenistan come in after a 6-1 loss to Myanmar, despite taking an early lead.
Live on Pyone Play Sports YouTube and AIFF YouTube channels.
India U20 Women are all set to face Turkmenistan on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, as they chase their first win in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers Group D. Get live streaming info for India Vs Turkmenistan, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier right here.
Eager to recover from Wednesday’s goalless draw against Indonesia, India know their campaign is still firmly in their control. Wins in their next two games, against Turkmenistan and hosts Myanmar, would be enough to take them to the top of Group D and book their spot in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup.
Turkmenistan are coming into this clash on the back of a 6-1 defeat to Myanmar in their opening game on Wednesday. The Central Asians stunned the hosts with an early lead, but Myanmar hit back hard, going 4-1 up by half-time before adding two more goals in the second half.
India Vs Turkmenistan, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs Turkmenistan, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier?
The India vs Turkmenistan, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier will be played on on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 6:00 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs Turkmenistan, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier?
Fans can catch all the action as the Young Tigresses take the field, with live streaming available on the Pyone Play Sports YouTube channel as well as the AIFF’s official YouTube channel.