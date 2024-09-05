India Vs Syria Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SYR Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match On TV And Online

India are clubbed against the likes of Syria and Mauritius in the fourth Intercontinental Cup, that is being held in Hyderabad, from September 3-9. The Indian Men's Football team will take on powerhouse Syria on Monday, September 9 in Hyderabad. (More Football News)
The Blue Tigers began the tournament with a goalless draw against Mauritius on September 3, at the very same venue. This was also the first match for new head coach Manolo Marquez.
They will face Syria, who are ranked 93rd in the world, at the Telangana capital, scheduled to be played on Monday.
When will India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match start?
India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday (September 9).
Where will India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match be played?
India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will be played at Gachibowli Stadium.
What time will India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 kick-off?
India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match live streaming?
India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match?
India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will be broadcast live on Sports 18.