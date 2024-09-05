Football

India Vs Syria Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SYR Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match On TV And Online

Intercontinental Cup 2024 start time, date, venue, live streaming: India, Syria, and Mauritius will compete in the fourth Intercontinental Cup, set to be held in Hyderabad from September 3 to 9

Football: Intercontinental Cup 2024 India vs Mauritius_3
India Vs Mauritius: Players during their Intercontinental Cup 2024 football match | Photo: PTI
info_icon

India are clubbed against the likes of Syria and Mauritius in the fourth Intercontinental Cup, that is being held in Hyderabad, from September 3-9. The Indian Men's Football team will take on powerhouse Syria on Monday, September 9 in Hyderabad. (More Football News)

The Blue Tigers began the tournament with a goalless draw against Mauritius on September 3, at the very same venue. This was also the first match for new head coach Manolo Marquez.

They will face Syria, who are ranked 93rd in the world, at the Telangana capital, scheduled to be played on Monday.

When will India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match start?

India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday (September 9).

Where will India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match be played?

India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will be played at Gachibowli Stadium.

India vs Mauritius at Intercontinental Cup. - X/IndianFootball
India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut

BY PTI

What time will India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 kick-off?

India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which venue will play host the India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup 2024 match?

India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will take place at Gachibowli Athletic Stadium against Syria.

How to watch India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match live streaming?

India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match?

India vs Syria Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  2. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
  3. ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention
  4. England Vs Australia, T20 Series: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Through Injury
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pullouts, Injuries, Illness Cast Shadow Over Indian Domestic Tournament
Football News
  1. Rodri And Dani Carvajal Have 'Earned The Right' To Win Ballon D'Or, Says Luis De La Fuente
  2. Football Transfers: World Cup Winner Juan Mata Moves To A-League Side Western Sydney Wanderers From Vissel Kobe
  3. Morgan Gibbs-White Supports Interim Coach Lee Carsley's Full-Time Role In England Football
  4. Football Transfers: Jordan Veretout Moves To Ligue 1 Side Lyon From Marseille
  5. Marcus Rashford Should Have Left Manchester United To Reignite England Career, Says Alan Shearer
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Sinner Vs Medvedev, US Open: World No.1 Topples Ex-Champion In Thrilling Quarter-Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Don't You Remember My Story?
  2. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  3. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  4. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
  5. 2022 Udaipur Tailor Murder: Man Who Did Reccee Gets Bail | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark Row Revisit
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  4. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
  5. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Harvinder-Pooja Pair Enters Semifinals In Mixed Team Recurve Open; Simran Qualifies For Athletics Final