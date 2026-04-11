India U17 Vs Russia U17 Preview, Women's Friendlies: Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

India U17 Vs Russia U17 Preview, Women's Friendlies: Here is your ready reckoner for the India and Russia match, including preview, prediction, head-to-head records, live streaming details and more

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India U17 Vs Russia U17 Preview, Womens Friendlies: Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
India U17 Vs Russia U17 Preview, Women's Friendlies: Live Streaming - All You Need To Know Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India U17 women will face Russia in three friendlies on April 11, 14, and 17 in Sochi, all starting at 14:30 IST

  • Head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad as preparation for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

  • Check live streaming and other details below

The India U17 women's team will play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi on April 11, 14 and 17, 2026. Head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad for the tour.

All three matches will be played at the Matsesta Football Center in Sochi, and will kick off at 14:30 IST.

The Young Tigresses, who are preparing for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026, reached Sochi late on Monday night, April 6. Last month, they travelled to Yangon to play two friendly matches against the hosts, winning both (2-0 and 3-2). Following their return, Conti's side continued their training camp in Bengaluru.

In the Asian Cup in Suzhou, India will take on Australia (May 2), Japan (May 5) and Lebanon (May 8) in Group B.

India U17 women's 23-member squad for Russia friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Joya, Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

Head coach: Pamela Conti

Assistant coaches: Vincenzo Conti and Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeping coach: Mario Aguiar

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Strength and conditioning coach: Amit Yadav

Match schedule:

14:30 IST, April 11: Russia vs India

14:30 IST, April 14: Russia vs India

14:30 IST, April 17: Russia vs India

Venue: Matsesta Football Center, Sochi

India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies matches be played?

A

The India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies matches will be played at Matsesta Football Center, Sochi on April 11, 14, and 17 at 2:30pm IST.

Q

Where to watch the India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies matches live online?

A

The India U17 Vs Russia U17, Women's Friendlies matches will be live-streamed on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.

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