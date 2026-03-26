India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Blue Colts Face Arch-Rivals In Opener

India vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Pakistan U20 football match in Male, Maldives, on March 26, 2026

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India vs Pakistan live score SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B
India players in training ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship match against Pakistan on March 26, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B fixture between India and Pakistan at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. India – the most successful team in this competition, with four titles – will be the heavy favourites against a Pakistan side that lost 2-0 to Bangladesh on Tuesday. For the Green Shirts, this is a must-win game, while the Blue Colts will need to be wary of complacency. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Pakistan U20 football match right here.
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India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: What's At Stake? 

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the opening match. With zero points and a -2 goal difference, this is a must-win game. A loss today would effectively end their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

This is the tournament opener for the Blue Colts. A victory today would almost certainly guarantee them a spot in the knockouts before they face Bangladesh on March 28.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: India U20 vs Pakistan U20

  • Series: SAFF U20 Championship 2026

  • Venue: National Football Stadium, Male, Maldives

  • Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

  • Time: 4:15 PM IST

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the India-Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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