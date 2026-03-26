India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Blue Colts Face Arch-Rivals In Opener

India players in training ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship match against Pakistan on March 26, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B fixture between India and Pakistan at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. India – the most successful team in this competition, with four titles – will be the heavy favourites against a Pakistan side that lost 2-0 to Bangladesh on Tuesday. For the Green Shirts, this is a must-win game, while the Blue Colts will need to be wary of complacency. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Pakistan U20 football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Mar 2026, 03:17:59 pm IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: What's At Stake? Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the opening match. With zero points and a -2 goal difference, this is a must-win game. A loss today would effectively end their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals. This is the tournament opener for the Blue Colts. A victory today would almost certainly guarantee them a spot in the knockouts before they face Bangladesh on March 28.

26 Mar 2026, 03:03:55 pm IST India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details The India vs Pakistan match in the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 will be live-streamed for free on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel.