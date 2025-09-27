India defeated Bangladesh 4-1 on penalties in final
Match ended 2-2 after regular time in Colombo
Dallamuon Gangte scored first goal for India
Bibiano Fernandes won fifth SAFF title as coach
The India U17 men's national team secured their seventh SAFF U17 Championship title, defeating Bangladesh 4-1 on penalties in Colombo. The tense final at the Racecourse International Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025, saw India hold their composure to lift the trophy after a 2-2 draw in regular time.
India started the match with aggression, targeting a Bangladesh team that had not conceded a single goal throughout the tournament. Dallamuon Gangte scored in the fourth minute when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam crossed from the left wing. A Bangladeshi defender attempted a clearance, but the ball rebounded kindly to Gangte, who converted it with his second attempt, giving India a quick lead.
While India dominated possession, they could not convert their chances into goals. Bangladesh steadily grew into the game and equalised in the 24th minute. Nazmul Huda Faysal's long-range shot forced a diving save from Manashjyoti Baruah. From the resulting corner, Faysal floated the ball in, and Md Manik nodded it home, levelling the score at 1-1.
Bangladesh’s play gained immediate impetus after the equaliser. Md Opu Rahman's header struck the woodwork in the 29th minute. Bangladesh severely tested India’s defence, but Baruah pulled off multiple crucial saves. India, however, showed resolve, regaining the lead in the 38th minute.
Gunleiba again sent in a dangerous cross. The Bangladesh goalkeeper fumbled it, allowing Azlaan Shah Kh to pounce on the rebound. His powerful left-footer beat Md Ikramul Islam, who stood on the goal line, putting India 2-1 ahead at half-time.
Second-Half Pressure From Bangladesh
India adopted a pragmatic approach after the break, seeking to protect their slender advantage. Bangladesh pressed intensely for an equaliser, and Islam nearly scored with a glancing header from a corner in the 49th minute, but Baruah remained vigilant in goal. Bangladesh also saw Faysal's fierce strike hit the crossbar in the 50th minute.
India also had opportunities to extend their lead. Lesvin Rebelo’s header rattled the bar from a corner in the 88th minute, while Gangte also forced a good save from distance as the game approached full-time. Just when India seemed set for a regulation-time victory, Bangladesh delivered a last-gasp equaliser.
In the seventh minute of added time, Md Sabbir Islam launched a desperate long throw into the Indian box. Chaos and defensive indecision followed, allowing Ihsan Habib Riduan to capitalise on a loose ball and smash it in. This levelled the score at 2-2, sending the final to a penalty shootout.
Penalty Shootout Decides Championship
The penalty shootout determined the SAFF U17 Championship winners. India displayed remarkable composure, with Dallalmuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converting their attempts with aplomb before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth kick.
Bangladesh, by contrast, struggled under pressure. Md Ikramul Islam hit the crossbar, and Manashjyoti Baruah saved Md Azam Khan’s shot. Although Md Manik converted Bangladesh’s third attempt, it proved insufficient as India defended their title.
The triumph marked Bibiano Fernandes’ fifth SAFF title as coach. This is his second SAFF title in less than five months, adding to the SAFF U19 crown he won in Arunachal Pradesh in May.