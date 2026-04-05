India 0-5 Australia Highlights, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Eliminated After Defeat Against Matildas

India Vs Australia Live Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Eye Comeback After Heavy Opening Defeat AIFF

Australia secured their place in the knockout stages of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 with a clinical 5-0 victory over India at the Thammasat Stadium. The Young Matildas dominated from the outset, with Skye Halmarick stealing the headlines by netting a brilliant hat-trick. Halmarick opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 40th minute and quickly doubled the lead before halftime. She completed her treble early in the second half, followed by a surging solo effort from Danella Butrus. A final late goal sealed the result, officially ending India's campaign after two Group C defeats. Catch all the highlights and major updates below.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Apr 2026, 11:45:55 am IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Welcome! Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup group-stage match against Australia. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

5 Apr 2026, 12:54:12 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details! Fixture: India U20 vs Australia U20

Series: AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Venue: Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani, Thailand

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Time: 2:30 PM IST

5 Apr 2026, 01:14:58 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming The AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 matches, including India vs Australia, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there will be no television broadcast of the games in India.

5 Apr 2026, 02:00:00 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Group C Points Table AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Group C points table Google

5 Apr 2026, 02:14:03 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND playing XI India U-20: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Pooja, Sibani Devi, Lhingdeikim, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Remi Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh (C), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Sulanjana Raul and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney Substitutes: (DF) Sahena TH, (DF) Shruti Kumari, (DF) Nishima Kumari, (MF) Arina Devi Nameirakpam, (MF) Neha, (MF) Babita Kumari, (GK) Ribansi Jamu, (DF) Ruchi, (FW) Shilji Shaji, (MF) Monisha Singha, (FW) Deepika Pal, (GK) Nandini

5 Apr 2026, 02:14:03 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: AUS playing XI Australia U-20: Ilona Melegh (GK), Tegan Bertolissio, Emma Dundas, Skye Halmarick, Shelby McMahon, Zara Kruger, Alexia Apostolakis (C), Avaani Prakash, Danella Butrus, Peta Trimis, Rubi Maye Sullivan Substitutes: Amelia Bennett, Alexis Collins, Daisy Brown, India Breier, Amelia Cassar, Tiana Fuller, Poppy O'Keeffe, Jasmine Black, Caley Henniker, Georgia Ritchie, Talia Younis, Sienna Dale

5 Apr 2026, 02:34:06 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Kick-Off And we are underway at the BG Stadium in Thailand for this all important Group C match between Australia and India. Must win match this for the Indian team and they should start with a similar intent.

5 Apr 2026, 02:40:53 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND 0-0 AUS | 10' No real attacking threat from either teams in the initial moments of this match and positively, India has kept more of the possession in the first 10 minutes or so.

5 Apr 2026, 02:57:22 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND 0-0 AUS | 21' Australia win an early free-kick in a promising position, but it’s a wasted opportunity! The delivery lacks pace and precision, floating harmlessly into the box where Moirangtham collects it comfortably without any pressure. India let off the hook there.

5 Apr 2026, 03:07:31 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND 0-0 AUS | 27' Free kick for India in a promising position! Chanu steps up and goes for a direct delivery into the box, but she puts a bit too much on it. The ball sails over everyone and flies straight over the crossbar, chance goes begging for India.

5 Apr 2026, 03:32:36 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: GOAL! IND 0-1 AUS |40’ Cool as you like! Halmarick steps up and buries the penalty with absolute composure, sending the keeper the wrong way. A clinical finish from the spot as he finally breaks the deadlock and gives his side a crucial lead just before halftime!

5 Apr 2026, 03:39:19 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: GOAL! IND 0-2 AUS |41’ Halmarick does it again! She’s in the right place at the right time and calmly slots it home to complete her brace. Australia now firmly in control as they double their lead and make it 2-0.

5 Apr 2026, 03:43:42 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Halftime! IND 0-2 AUS The referee blows the whistle to bring an engaging first half to a close! Australia head into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead, thanks to Halmarick’s clinical brace.

5 Apr 2026, 03:58:10 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: GOAL! IND 0-3 AUS 48’ Skye Halmarick steps up once again and completes her hat-trick in style! A composed finish sees the ball hit the back of the net as India pull one back. The scoreline now reads 3-0.

5 Apr 2026, 03:59:26 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: GOAL! IND 0-4 AUS 53’ What a blistering run from Butrus! She bursts through the defense with pace and precision before calmly finishing past the keeper. Australia are running riot now as they extend their lead to a commanding 4-0.

5 Apr 2026, 04:21:13 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND 0-4 AUS | 87’ We are hearing 5 minutes will be added on to the clock for the final 45 minutes and India are surely exiting the competition after this loss. The 4 goals today means the Young Tigresses have conceded 10 goals in two matches. They conceded 6 against Japan in their AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 opener.