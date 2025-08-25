India U-23 Vs Iraq U-23 International Friendly Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

India Under-23 men’s football team to play friendly against Iraq U-23 on Monday at the UM Arena Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The match will be played behind doors
Find out the streaming details of the match
The India Under-23 men’s football team will begin their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers with a friendly against Iraq on Monday. The match will be played behind closed doors, marking the first of two warm-up fixtures against the West Asian side.
India have been drawn in Group H for the qualifiers, where they will face Bahrain (September 3), host nation Qatar (September 6), and Brunei Darussalam (September 9).
The team’s second friendly against Iraq is scheduled for August 28, giving coach [Coach Name, if available] the opportunity to fine-tune tactics and evaluate the squad ahead of the competitive fixtures in Qatar.
These friendlies are expected to be crucial in building cohesion and match readiness for the Blue Colts, who aim to secure qualification from Group H and make a strong impact in the AFC U23 Asian Cup.
India U-23 Vs Iraq U-23 International Friendly Live Streaming Details
When and where the India U-23 Vs Iraq U-23 International Friendly will be played?
The first match of India U-23 Vs Iraq U-23 International Friendly will be played on Monday, 25 August at the UM Arena Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India U-23 Vs Iraq U-23 International Friendly?
Since the match is being played behind closed doors it won't be live streamed.
India U23 Men's Squad
Goalkeepers: Sahil, Muhammed Arbaaz.
Defenders: Haobam Ricky Meetei, Bikash Yumnam, Muhammed Saheef, Pramveer, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya.
Midfielders: Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Vibin Mohanan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Soham Naveen Varshneya.
Forwards: Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Muhammad Suhail F, Mohammed Sanan K, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Sahil Harijan, Harsh Arun Palande, M.S. Sreekuttan.
Head coach: Naushad Moosa