Football

IND-W 1-1 MYA-W, International Friendly: Pyari Xaxa Nets Again As India Draw With Mayanmar

India's Pyari Xaxa finally broke the stalemate in the 48th minute, scoring her scored goal in as many games. However, the home team's all-time top-scorer Win Theingi Tun scored the equaliser two minutes later. Both sides created several chances after that but neither could find the winning goal

X | Indian Football Team
India National Women's Football Team. Photo: X | Indian Football Team
info_icon

Indian senior women's football team came up with a much improved display, holding hosts Myanmar to a 1-1 draw to break a string of losses in their second and last friendly match in Yangon on Friday. (More Football News)

The Blue Tigresses, who had suffered a 1-2 defeat in the opening match on Tuesday, dominated the first half in a rain-lashed kick-off but were kept in check by a solid Myanmar defence and a soggy penalty area.

India's Pyari Xaxa finally broke the stalemate in the 48th minute, scoring her scored goal in as many games. However, the home team's all-time top-scorer Win Theingi Tun scored the equaliser two minutes later. Both sides created several chances after that but neither could find the winning goal.

India head coach Chaoba Devi made one change in the side that had lost the opening friendly, replacing Sandhiya Ranganathan with Karishma Shirvoikar. Mousumi Murmu, 19, came in the second half to make her senior India debut.

India attacked in waves from the start and came close to taking the lead in the initial few minutes. Soumya Guguloth's neatly-struck ball over the top of the hosts' backline was collected by Myanmar goalkeeper Myo Mya Mya Nyein before an outstretched Anju Tamang could connect.

Minutes later, Anju's corner landed at Sangita Basfore's feet but the midfielder was unable get the ball out of the puddle just six yards from the goalmouth.

Xaxa's chance in the seventh minute was perhaps India's best in the first half as she went clean through on the goal but was thwarted by the goalkeeper.

File photo of the India women's cricket team. - X/BCCI Women
Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India attacked with more intent than in the first game as a result the ball constantly remained in the Myanmar half in the first 45 minutes.

As the rain eased up, the game became more free-flowing. India missed a decent chance at the half-hour mark, with Karishma Shirvoikar firing wide from outside the box.

Pyari finally gave India the lead in the 48th minute. The Odisha FC striker got on the end of a long clearance from Panthoi before wrestling past Lin Lae Oo and squeezing a shot past the Myanmar keeper.

However, the joy was short-lived as Myanmar equalised less than two minutes later via their striker Win Theingi Tun, who scored from the far post with a first-time shot after an inviting cross from the right by Yoon Wady Hlaing.

Both sides kept busy searching for a winning goal and went close on a few occasions.

Myanmar had a good opportunity to score the second goal in the 61st minute but were thwarted by Loitongbam Ashalata Devi. Yoon Wady Hlaing got on the end of Win Theingi Tun's cutback and fired a powerful shot at goal, which was headed away at the goal-line by the Indian skipper.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Pens Emotional England Message In 'Special' Final Outing
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Finishes Test Career With Innings Win - Data Debrief
  4. James Anderson Retirement: England Legend Talks About Feeling 'Inferior' To Virat Kohli
  5. Ravichandran Ashwin's Cricket Story: MS Dhoni's Lesson To Sreesanth, 'Mankading' Debut, And 'Raman Effect'
Football News
  1. IND-W 1-1 MYA-W, International Friendly: Pyari Xaxa Nets Again As India Draw With Mayanmar
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  5. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
Tennis News
  1. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee IAS Calls Navi Mumbai DCP To Release Relative Accused Of Theft
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  3. Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: BJP-Backed Mahayuti Alliance Wins 9 Out Of 11 Seats
  4. 'NDA Govt May Not Continue': Mamata Banerjee Tells Uddhav Thackeray During Meeting
  5. 'We Have To Balance Rights', Says SC On Plea Against Plying Of Buses In Corbett's Core Area
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  3. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  5. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
US News
  1. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  2. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  3. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  4. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  5. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
World News
  1. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  2. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  3. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  4. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  5. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report