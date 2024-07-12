IND-W 1-1 MYA-W, International Friendly: Pyari Xaxa Nets Again As India Draw With Mayanmar

Indian senior women's football team came up with a much improved display, holding hosts Myanmar to a 1-1 draw to break a string of losses in their second and last friendly match in Yangon on Friday. (More Football News)
The Blue Tigresses, who had suffered a 1-2 defeat in the opening match on Tuesday, dominated the first half in a rain-lashed kick-off but were kept in check by a solid Myanmar defence and a soggy penalty area.
India's Pyari Xaxa finally broke the stalemate in the 48th minute, scoring her scored goal in as many games. However, the home team's all-time top-scorer Win Theingi Tun scored the equaliser two minutes later. Both sides created several chances after that but neither could find the winning goal.
India head coach Chaoba Devi made one change in the side that had lost the opening friendly, replacing Sandhiya Ranganathan with Karishma Shirvoikar. Mousumi Murmu, 19, came in the second half to make her senior India debut.
India attacked in waves from the start and came close to taking the lead in the initial few minutes. Soumya Guguloth's neatly-struck ball over the top of the hosts' backline was collected by Myanmar goalkeeper Myo Mya Mya Nyein before an outstretched Anju Tamang could connect.
Minutes later, Anju's corner landed at Sangita Basfore's feet but the midfielder was unable get the ball out of the puddle just six yards from the goalmouth.
Xaxa's chance in the seventh minute was perhaps India's best in the first half as she went clean through on the goal but was thwarted by the goalkeeper.
India attacked with more intent than in the first game as a result the ball constantly remained in the Myanmar half in the first 45 minutes.
As the rain eased up, the game became more free-flowing. India missed a decent chance at the half-hour mark, with Karishma Shirvoikar firing wide from outside the box.
Pyari finally gave India the lead in the 48th minute. The Odisha FC striker got on the end of a long clearance from Panthoi before wrestling past Lin Lae Oo and squeezing a shot past the Myanmar keeper.
However, the joy was short-lived as Myanmar equalised less than two minutes later via their striker Win Theingi Tun, who scored from the far post with a first-time shot after an inviting cross from the right by Yoon Wady Hlaing.
Both sides kept busy searching for a winning goal and went close on a few occasions.
Myanmar had a good opportunity to score the second goal in the 61st minute but were thwarted by Loitongbam Ashalata Devi. Yoon Wady Hlaing got on the end of Win Theingi Tun's cutback and fired a powerful shot at goal, which was headed away at the goal-line by the Indian skipper.