Football

'Incredible' Amad Diallo The Difference For Man Utd In PAOK Win, Says Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Amad's second goal was particularly brilliant as he won the ball back deep in PAOK territory, drove forward, and bent a lovely 20-yard effort into the left-hand side of the goal, albeit with a slight aid of a deflection

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Amad-Diallo-Manchester-United
Amad Diallo celebrates for Manchester United.
info_icon

Ruud van Nistelrooy described Amad Diallo's attitude as "incredible" after he was rewarded for his patience with a match-winning double in Manchester United's 2-0 Europa League win over PAOK. (More Football News)

The winger had not started a game for the Red Devils since October 3 but made the most of his opportunity by scoring twice in the second half following an insipid opening 45 from the hosts at Old Trafford.

Amad's double was his first Red Devils brace, while five of his six goals in all competitions for United have come at Old Trafford. 

Interim boss Van Nistelrooy, who has one more game in charge before handing over to Ruben Amorim after the international break, was full of praise for Amad, who also scored his first Europa League strikes since March 2021.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "I think Amad made a difference for us today obviously, because of his goals, but he was sharp.

"I think in the first half he was also one of the few who was at his level. So well done to him, good game.

Amad Diallo celebrates for Manchester United. - null
Manchester United Vs PAOK: Brilliant Amad Diallo Earns Hosts First Europa League Win

BY Stats Perform

"He's been incredible (in training) actually, every time he was never affected by not playing, always training, always staying on the pitch, always saying 'Ruud let's do more'."

Amad's second goal was particularly brilliant as he won the ball back deep in PAOK territory, drove forward, and bent a lovely 20-yard effort into the left-hand side of the goal, albeit with a slight aid of a deflection.

Van Nistelrooy added: "He made his own goal. Coming inside with the left, getting inside the far post was excellent.

"But I think this is what made the goal, he won his own duel and then took the shot for the goal."

Diallo's impressive display saw him register more shots on target (three) and touches in the opposition box (10) than any other player on the pitch. 

He also completed the most successful dribbles (two), while also competing in 16 duels during the contest, the joint-highest for the Red Devils along with Victor Lindelof.

Diallo himself praised the work Van Nistelrooy has done since returning to Old Trafford as part of the backroom staff under previous manager Erik ten Hag in the summer. 

"Since he arrived at Manchester United he has been very important for everyone," he said. 

Prior to their victory over the Greek side, United were winless in six consecutive European matches (D4, L2), matching their worst stretch since 1980 to 1983.

It means they have still never gone seven without a win in European fixtures, though Diallo believed their triumph against PAOK was just as important as getting his season up and running. 

"It's been a long time since we won in Europe. Today we showed why we are one of the best teams. It was important to win today.

"It is important to score every time. This season I have been unlucky, so I am happy to score two today. But the most important thing was to win.

"I like to celebrate with the fans and make people happy."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short Eye Fast Start | AUS - 20/0 (2 Overs)
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sandeep Patil Says There's No Chance Of Australia Preparing Turning Tracks
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Pakistan Bowl First Against Australia In Adelaide; See Playing XIs
  4. Hong Kong Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 5: When, Where To Watch
  5. Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 4: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. 'Incredible' Amad Diallo The Difference For Man Utd In PAOK Win, Says Ruud Van Nistelrooy
  2. Tottenham Hotspur Youngsters Will Learn From Galatasaray Defeat, Says Ange Postecoglou
  3. Head Coach Enzo Maresca Thrilled With 'Serious' Chelsea After Conference League Romp
  4. EFL Championship: 'Disappointed' Scott Parker Laments Disallowed Goal In West Brom Stalemate
  5. Chelsea Vs Noah: Ruthless Blues Stay Perfect After First-Half Rout In Europa Conference League
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Is Aligarh Muslim University A Minority Institution? Supreme Court To Rule Today
  2. War Over VCs: How Governor-Government Spats Are Sullying Higher Education  
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival