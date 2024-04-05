Football

I-League: Mohammedan Sporting Poised To Clinch Maiden Title With Draw Against Lajong FC

On 49 points from 22 matches, Mohammedan Sporting are currently ahead of Sreenidi (44 from 22 matches) by four points. A win on Saturday will widen the gap to seven points and Sreenidi can't catch Mohammedan if they are to win both their remaining matches

Advertisement

X%20%7C%20Mohammedan%20SC
Mohammedan Sporting Club. Photo: X | Mohammedan SC
info_icon

Mohammedan Sporting need just a draw against Shillong Lajong FC in their penultimate match in Shillong on Saturday to win their maiden I-League title and get a promotion to the Indian Super League.

The Kolkata side's task was made easier after NEROCA FC held Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw here on Thursday.

On 49 points from 22 matches, Mohammedan are currently ahead of Sreenidi (44 from 22 matches) by four points. A win on Saturday will widen the gap to seven points and Sreenidi can't catch Mohammedan if they are to win both their remaining matches.

If Mohammedan are crowned I-League champions on Saturday and if they fulfil the Indian Club Licensing Premier 1 criteria, three Kolkata teams will play in the ISL, the country's top-tier league, next season.

Advertisement

Mohammedan, who had finished runners-up in 2021-22 I-League season, have come into Saturday's match after a 1-1 draw with Inter Kashi. They have been for unbeaten for the last 10 matches.

The Andrey Chernyshov-coached side had, in fact, lost only once in their 22 matches so far -- against Real Kashmir FC. They had won 14 times and drawn seven matches.

NEROCA FC - null
I-League: NEROCA Dent Sreenidi Deccan's Title Hopes, Mohammedan Sporting Need A Draw

BY Associated Press

Chernyshov said his side will play for a win.

"We trained very well in Kolkata. we want to play our style of football, and show how strong we are. support home team, but be ready for good match," he said at the pre-match press conference.

Advertisement

"For us the situation doesn't change (after Sreenidi drew with Neroca). We have come here to win. We didn't know about Sreenidi-Neroca result. we were ready for match. we think only to win, came to win this match. We continue to play for the win," added the Russian.

Asked if there would be any pressure on his side, he said, "There is pressure every day when you are in the title race. You need to be very good every day, continue the good show, play with the same pressure."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant. - X | MBSG
ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan Aim To Reclaim Top Spot With Closed-Door Win Over Punjab FC

BY PTI

"No one gets title for free. Our opponents will also bring in double energy, so we need to be ready for serious match tomorrow."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained