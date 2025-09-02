Gattuso confirms Donnarumma’s move to Manchester City before deadline
Donnarumma leaves PSG after winning the UEFA Champions League
The Italy goalkeeper recorded 32 clean sheets in 104 Ligue 1 appearances
Ederson likely to join Fenerbahce, opening space at Manchester City
Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma will join Manchester City on deadline day.
It was confirmed that the goalkeeper would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their UEFA Super Cup win over Tottenham in August, with Luis Enrique preferring summer signing Lucas Chevalier to the Italy international.
Ahead of Italy’s upcoming fixtures against Estonia and Israel, new head coach Gattuso told the media that Donnarumma will become a City player before the transfer deadline closes.
“I know you saw Donnarumma’s agent outside,” Gattuso said.
“He has undergone medical tests, which he’ll finalise today, then he’ll sign for Man City.”
Donnarumma played a crucial role in PSG’s maiden Champions League triumph last season, making key saves in their knockout matches against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal.
The 26-year-old made 104 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, keeping 32 clean sheets in that time.
He conceded 102 goals in the league despite facing 116.33 expected goals (xG) against, with a positive differential of 14.33, displaying the quality of his shot-stopping.
With long-serving City number one Ederson reportedly close to a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Donnarumma is set to join James Trafford in Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeping department.