Football

Germany Vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Andy Robertson Aiming For 'Legendary' Status

Scotland manager Andy Robertson has urged the Tartan Army to become the first side in the nation's history to make the knockout stages of Euros, despite the tough test ahead of them

Scotland captain, Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson challenged Scotland to "make history" as they prepare for their Euro 2024 opener against hosts Germany on Friday. (More Football News)

Scotland qualified for their second consecutive European championships after a strong qualifying campaign saw them finish second in their group behind Spain.

In Euro 2020, Scotland were knocked out at the end of the group stage having earned just one point from their three games.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. - null
Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann Urges Germany To Beat Pressure Of Being Hosts

Now, Robertson has urged the Tartan Army to become the first side in the nation's history to make the knockout stages of the competition, despite the tough test ahead of them.

"We know that's what's at stake," said Robertson in a press conference. "We've got a lot of incentives, but one is becoming that legendary squad - that has to drive us forward.

"We have to be at our best and if we can do that, who knows where we'll be come 23 June.

"We don't want to have any regrets this time. What's the worst that can happen? We go on to a long list of teams that haven't made it out the group, or we put ourselves in a position to make history.

"We're excited by the challenge, we're excited about what's ahead, and if we perform the way I know we can perform, then I'm confident we can make history."

Steve Clarke is the first Scotland manager to lead the team out in two consecutive Euros, and he is confident his team can block out the noise surrounding the fixture and get a positive result.

"One of the mantras I've had is respect everyone and fear no-one," Clarke said. "We know they're a good team, but hopefully, we can show everyone we're a good team as well.

"We're proud we've been able to do back-to-back tournaments and hopefully, by the end of this, we'll be even more proud at having done something a bit more special."

