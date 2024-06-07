Football

Germany At UEFA Euro 2024: Nagelsmann To Announce Final Squad After Greece Friendly Match

Germany face Greece in their final warm-up game on Friday before their home tournament, which they will kick off against Scotland on June 14

Germany head coach, Julian Nagelsmann.
Julian Nagelsmann announced he has "basically" made a decision about his final Euro 2024 squad but would not be revealing it until Friday. (More Football News)

Nagelsmann initially named a provisional squad of 27 and needs to reduce that by one, confirming the official 26-man group by Friday.

The former Bayern Munich manager conceded that places will still be up for grabs depending on performances against Greece but would not give any hints about whom the player likely to drop out would be.

"We have our starting 11 in our heads but the performance in the match and in training must fit," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Thursday.

"Overall, the squad decision has been taken, but I won't announce it, nor talk with those affected, because in the worst case, someone is injured tomorrow, and the player affected needs to slip back in, and it would be silly to have that chat now.

"The decision has basically been made. We'll announce it after the game tomorrow.

"The roles are clear. If Kai [Havertz] performs, he will have the edge. He has to perform. [Niclas Fullkrug] will get his playing time and will be able to score goals and cause a furore.

"Nothing is set in stone. You have to perform to get it set in stone."

One of those included in the preliminary squad is Bayern's Leroy Sane, who sustained a bone injury in May that kept him out of Germany's friendly draw with Ukraine on Monday.

Nagelsmann provided a positive update on the winger's availability, which could be a boost if he stays in the squad for the tournament.

"He is an option for tomorrow. He has done two training sessions," he added.

"However, we cannot calculate him in for 90 minutes of every match. He has found a good way when the tension is there [in his injury] to take it out."

