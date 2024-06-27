Football

GEO Vs POR, UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo Makes His Way Into The History Books With 50th Outing At Major Tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first European player in history to make 50 appearances at major tournaments

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first European player in history to make 50 appearances at major tournaments. (More Football News)

The Portugal captain hit the impressive landmark in their Group F encounter against Georgia at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Ronaldo made his major tournament debut at Euro 2004, helping hosts Portugal on their run to the final before the shock defeat to Greece, and has been an ever-present in Euros and World Cup action since.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner eventually got his hands on an elusive Euros trophy in 2016, winning his first major tournament honour with the national side.

Ronaldo is no stranger to making history and has already broken records at this tournament – playing in his sixth European Championship aged 39.

Despite not scoring at Euro 2024 heading into the final group matchday, Ronaldo's assist for Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's 3-0 victory over Turkiye was his seventh in the competition, the most by any player.

Ronaldo is already the record appearance-maker at the Euros, with his start against Georgia his 28th game in the competition.

Only two outings have been from the bench, with both coming at the start of Euro 2004 – he scored his debut goal in the competition as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Greece in Portugal's opener.

That was the first of his record 14 goals – scored from 146 shots – in the European Championships, five more than France great Michel Platini, whose nine goals all came at Euro 1984.

The delayed 2020 edition was an individual best as Ronaldo scored five goals to win the Golden Boot award for the first time, sharing it with Czechia's Patrik Schick.

Though Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer has always proved a threat to any goalkeeper, he has also created 46 chances (including assists), managing five of those in the opening two matches of this edition.

Though a European Championship trophy added to Ronaldo's impressive career haul, the veteran forward has still not managed to get his hands on the World Cup.

The closest the 39-year-old came to lifting the illustrious Jules Rimet trophy remains when he made the first of his 22 appearances in Germany in 2006, helping Portugal to fourth place.

Like at the Euros, only two of his appearances at the World Cup have been off the bench, but those came in the most recent edition as Portugal were knocked out of Qatar 2022 by Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Over the course of five World Cups, the former Real Madrid star has scored eight goals from 102 shots, but only in one edition has he found the back of the net more than once (2018 – four).

Yet FIFA's top prize will not be on his mind now as Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez's men eye European glory.

