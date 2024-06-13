Football

Gattuso, Milan And Italy Legend, Appointed Hadjuk Split Coach In Surprise Move

Gennaro Gattuso, a FIFA World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, has signed a two-year deal with Croatian giants Hadjuk Split

Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed as head coach of Hadjuk Split.
info_icon

Former Milan and Italy great Gennaro Gattuso has completed a surprise move to Hadjuk Split, taking over as head coach in Croatia. (More Football News)

Gattuso, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, has signed a two-year deal with the Croatian giants.

The 46-year-old will be officially welcomed at Poljud next week after Split announced his appointment on Wednesday.

Gattuso's coaching career began as player-coach of his final club, Sion of the Swiss Super League, and he also had short spells in charge of Palermo and OFI Crete.

BY Stats Perform

The former midfielder then led Pisa to Serie B promotion before taking charge of old club Milan and subsequently joining Napoli, where he won the Coppa Italia in 2020.

Short tenures followed with Fiorentina, Valencia and Marseille before his sacking from the Ligue 1 side in February.

