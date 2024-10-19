Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa, Premier League: Emery's Side Come From Behind To Go Fourth

Aston Villa climbed back into the Premier League's top four after coming from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 in an entertaining clash at Craven Cottage that saw both teams finish with 10 men. (More Football News)
There was a frantic start to the match on Saturday, with Villa attacker Morgan Rogers cancelling out Raul Jimenez's earlier effort inside the opening nine minutes.
Fulham threatened regularly in the first half, but were ultimately made to pay for their profligacy.
Jimenez headed a glorious opportunity wide from four yards out, before Andreas Pereira had a penalty saved by Emiliano Martinez after Matty Cash was penalised for handball following a VAR review.
Villa capitalised when Ollie Watkins put them in front for the first time just before the hour mark, heading home at the near post from Youri Tielemans' corner.
Shortly after Joachim Andersen's straight red card for fouling Watkins, Issa Diop's own goal put the result beyond doubt, though Unai Emery's side also finished a man down after substitute Jaden Philogene was sent off for two bookable offences.
Data Debrief: Villa dish out more capital punishment
After overturning an early deficit, Villa went on to record their ninth victory from their last 13 Premier League games in London.
The visitors' second and third goals both came from crosses, taking their tally of such goals for the season to seven, with no Premier League side registering more.
Continuing his fine form, Watkins scored against Fulham for the sixth time, matching his best tally against a single opponent (Brighton, also six).