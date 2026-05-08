Freiburg 3-1 SC Braga, Europa League SF: German Side Through To UEL Final

SC Freiburg's Jordy Makengo celebrates victory and the entry into the Europa League final with fans during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga, in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP

1/7 Freiburg coach Julian Schuster celebrates after the team won the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP





2/7 Braga's João Moutinho celebrates scoring during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP





3/7 Freiburg's Johan Manzambi scores their second goal during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP





4/7 Braga's Victor Gómez shoots at the goal next to Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP





5/7 Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar, left, and Freiburg's Philipp Treu battle for the ball during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth /DPA via AP





6/7 Freiburg's Lukas Kubler, center, scores a goal during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP





7/7 Braga's Mario Dorgeles, right, fouls Freiburg's Jan-Niklas Beste during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP





