Freiburg 3-1 SC Braga, Europa League SF: German Side Through To UEL Final
Freiburg overturned a 2-1 deficit from the opening leg. Mario Dorgeles, who scored the winner for Braga last week in Portugal, was shown a straight red in the seventh minute after fouling Jan-Niklas Beste, who would have had only goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček to beat. It took the Bundesliga team only 12 minutes for punish the visitors when Lukas Kübler scored the first of his two goals. A clearance attempt bounced off Kübler’s knee and ended up in the net. Before the first half was over, Johan Manzambi added the second for Freiburg with a curling shout from outside the area.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE