Freiburg 3-1 SC Braga, Europa League SF: German Side Through To UEL Final

Freiburg overturned a 2-1 deficit from the opening leg. Mario Dorgeles, who scored the winner for Braga last week in Portugal, was shown a straight red in the seventh minute after fouling Jan-Niklas Beste, who would have had only goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček to beat. It took the Bundesliga team only 12 minutes for punish the visitors when Lukas Kübler scored the first of his two goals. A clearance attempt bounced off Kübler’s knee and ended up in the net. Before the first half was over, Johan Manzambi added the second for Freiburg with a curling shout from outside the area.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Europa League: Freiburg vs SC Braga
SC Freiburg's Jordy Makengo celebrates victory and the entry into the Europa League final with fans during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga, in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP
1/7
Europa League: SC Braga vs Freiburg
Freiburg coach Julian Schuster celebrates after the team won the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
Europa League Soccer: Freiburg vs SC Braga
Braga's João Moutinho celebrates scoring during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
Europa League Soccer: SC Braga vs Freiburg
Freiburg's Johan Manzambi scores their second goal during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Freiburg vs SC Braga
Braga's Victor Gómez shoots at the goal next to Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: SC Braga vs Freiburg
Braga's Rodrigo Zalazar, left, and Freiburg's Philipp Treu battle for the ball during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth /DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Germany Europa League Soccer: Freiburg vs SC Braga
Freiburg's Lukas Kubler, center, scores a goal during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
Germany Europa League Soccer: SC Braga vs Freiburg
Braga's Mario Dorgeles, right, fouls Freiburg's Jan-Niklas Beste during the Europa League second leg semifinal soccer match between SC Freiburg and SC Braga in Freiburg, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

  2. IPL 2026: How VIP Culture Led To The Shift Of Final From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

  3. LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Turns Up The Heat With Blazing 49-Ball Ton In Lucknow

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit Signals Presence Of Unauthorized Personnel In Dugout - Report

  5. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

  3. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  4. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  5. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  4. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

  5. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report