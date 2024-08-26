Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Dies Aged 76

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with cancer. (More Football News)
Eriksson, who led England between 2001 and 2006, announced in January he had "best case, a year" to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The Swede was subsequently the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary, in which he delivered an emotional farewell message to fans.
"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy, trying to do everything he could do," Eriksson said in the documentary.
"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds. It's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life, and live it."
A widely reported statement released by Eriksson's family on Monday read: "After a long illness, Sven Goran-Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family.
"The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.
"The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted."
Eriksson was the first foreign manager to lead England and oversaw runs to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups as well as Euro 2004.
He oversaw 67 games in charge of the Three Lions, with only Walter Winterbottom (139), Alf Ramsey (113), Gareth Southgate (102) and Bobby Robson (95) leading the team on more occasions.
Eriksson's move into international management came after he won league titles with Benfica and Lazio, also lifting the Coppa Italia while in charge of both Roma and Sampdoria.
He also had spells in charge of Manchester City, Mexico, Ivory Coast and Leicester City after leaving the England job.
After revealing his cancer diagnosis, Eriksson said it was his "lifelong dream" to coach Liverpool and was invited to lead a team made up of Reds greats in a charity game versus Ajax legends at Anfield.
Having received a standing ovation from a capacity crowd, Eriksson described the occasion as "absolutely beautiful", adding: "That will be a huge memory in my life."