Football Transfer Rumours: Newcastle United Tipped To Move For Aaron Ramsdale

What the papers say
Newcastle are set to renew their interest in Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Daily Mail. The Arsenal goalkeeper previously played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, and the Newcastle manager is said to be a big admirer of the 25-year-old, with the club seeking a younger goalkeeper this summer. (More Football News)
Staying with Newcastle, The Sun reports the club is braced for transfer bids from Arsenal and Tottenham for Alexander Isak. The 24-year-old striker could attract as much as £100million.
Elsewhere, Kalvin Phillips is expected to be put up for permanent transfer in the summer by Manchester City. According to the Mail, City’s asking price for the 30-year-old midfielder will be around £30m, with Leeds believed to be interested in a potential move.
The Sun says Liverpool, Tottenham and AC Milan are in a race for the signature of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.
Players to watch
Reece James: Real Madrid are weighing a move for the Chelsea defender, according to Fichajes.
Evanilson: HITC reports Arsenal and Newcastle had scouts watching the Porto striker over the weekend.