Outlook Explains | Why Blokecore Is Taking Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Fashion

Explore how blokecore, retro football shirts, and culturally inspired team jerseys have turned FIFA World Cup 2026 into a global fashion showcase

FILE - This photo combination shows Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrating after scoring his first World Cup goal against Serbia and Montenegro at Gelsenkirchen stadium, Germany, June 16, 2006 and Messi reacting after scoring the third goal of his hat trick, the first of his career, during a World Cup soccer match against Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., June 16, 2026 (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Charlie Riedel)