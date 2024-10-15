FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Groups, Schedule, Squads, How To Watch - All You Need To Know

FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2024 is here and it promises to be an exciting event that will surely give some future stars who will rule the women's football scene in the years to come. (More Football News)
It is the eighth edition of the tournament that is held every two years. Dominican Republic is the host and team Spain is the defending champion having won the last tournament held in India. In fact, Spain have won the last two FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. North Korea and Spain are the most successful teams in the tournament with a couple of titles each.
This is the first time Dominican Republic is hosting a FIFA event.
With the tournament set to begin soon, here is all you need to know about the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup taking place in Dominican Republic.
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Teams
Like last season, 16 teams are participating in the tournament. Dominican Republic qualified automatically as hosts while the other 15 teams made the cut through six separate continental competitions. These 16 teams are:
Dominican Republic, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Mexico, United States, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand, England, Poland and Spain
Out of these Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Kenya and Poland are making their tournament debut.
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Format
The tournament follows similar format that is followed last time in India. 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Each team in the group plays the other three once and the top two from every group advances to the quarter-final. From there on it is a simple knockout tournament.
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Groups
The 16 sides are divided into four groups with every team playing the other three sides in their groups once.
Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria
Group B: Spain, USA, South Korea, Colombia
Group C: North Korea, Mexico, Kenya, England
Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil, Zambia
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Full Schedule
The tournament begins Wednesday, October 16 (October 17 IST) with the final scheduled for Sunday, November 3 (November 4 IST).
Group stage: October 16 to 23
Quarter-finals: October 26 and 27
Semi-finals: October 30 and 31
FINAL: November 3
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Squads
All 16 teams have announced their squads. A total of 336 players will take part in the competition. Find the full squads of all 16 teams at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 HERE
FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Live Streaming
All matches from FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 can be live streamed on the FIFA+ without any subscription fee.