Everton 3-0 Chelsea, EPL: Beto Scores Brace As Toffees Thump Blues

Beto scored twice and Iliman Ndiaye curled a shot into the top corner for the third as Everton outfought Chelsea, which delivered a performance lacking in energy after its recent Champions League exertions. Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said it was his team’s most disappointing performance since he took charge in January. Everton was in eighth place — behind Brentford, which drew 0-0 at Leeds, on goal difference — and they were only three points behind Liverpool and two behind Chelsea. It also has a goalkeeper in red-hot form; Jordan Pickford produced another amazing save to tip over a close-range effort by Enzo Fernandez in the first half. Chelsea has won just one of its last six games in the league and that was at third-placed Aston Villa — another team limping to the finish line this season.

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EPL: Everton vs Chelsea
Chelsea players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL: Chelsea vs Everton
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super)
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EPL 2025-26: Everton vs Chelsea
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, left, scores his side's third goal past Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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EPL 2025-26: Chelsea vs Everton
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, centre, challenges for the ball with Everton's James Garner, left, and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League: Everton vs Chelsea
Everton's Beto celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League: Chelsea vs Everton
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Chelsea
Everton's Beto celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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English Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs Everton
Everton fans cheer during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Everton vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, makes an attempt to score past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Chelsea vs Everton
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, centre, makes an attempt to score past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
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