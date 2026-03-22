Everton 3-0 Chelsea, EPL: Beto Scores Brace As Toffees Thump Blues
Beto scored twice and Iliman Ndiaye curled a shot into the top corner for the third as Everton outfought Chelsea, which delivered a performance lacking in energy after its recent Champions League exertions. Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said it was his team’s most disappointing performance since he took charge in January. Everton was in eighth place — behind Brentford, which drew 0-0 at Leeds, on goal difference — and they were only three points behind Liverpool and two behind Chelsea. It also has a goalkeeper in red-hot form; Jordan Pickford produced another amazing save to tip over a close-range effort by Enzo Fernandez in the first half. Chelsea has won just one of its last six games in the league and that was at third-placed Aston Villa — another team limping to the finish line this season.
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