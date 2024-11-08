Football

Europa League: Clement Explains Tavernier's Omission In Rangers Draw With Olympiacos

It was a call that raised a few eyebrows given the criticism Tavernier has faced this season, but Clement said it was just about managing the experienced full-back's minutes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Rangers-Captain-James-Tavernier
Rangers captain James Tavernier.
info_icon

Philippe Clement explained captain James Tavernier was omitted from Rangers' 1-1 Europa League draw with Olympiacos due to fear of him playing too many games. (More Football News)

The 33-year-old skipper was utilised as a second-half substitute in a game where Cyriel Dessers cancelled out Ayoub El Kaabi's opener at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

It was a call that raised a few eyebrows given the criticism Tavernier has faced this season, but Clement said it was just about managing the experienced full-back's minutes.

In quotes reported by BBC Sport, Clement said: "That's never an easy decision, but I want more than one captain in the group.

"If you come at a certain age you can't play 60 games at the same level. We knew that before the season. It's about competition for spots.

Cyriel Dessers scored the leveller in Rangers' draw with Olympiacos - null
Olympiacos 1-1 Rangers, UEFA Europa League: Cyriel Dessers Strikes Late To Earn Crucial Point

BY Stats Perform

"It's about one team, winning together. That's Rangers - one team, one family, going for one goal."

Rangers now have seven points from four games in Europe's secondary competition, sitting just outside the top eight in the table.

Clement, however, was disappointed not to travel home with the win despite being impressed with the performance.

"A very strong performance as a team, sticking to the plan, being very disciplined and using the spaces," he added.

"Disappointed we didn't win the game, that's the next step we need to take. But I saw a lot of positive things and I need to praise the whole team for that.

"I don't want players happy with a point. We went for the three points and that's the mentality I want to see against any opponent.

"Our midfield was massive today. Our defence was really solid. Jack [Butland] didn't have to make many saves."

Rangers are now unbeaten in their last five away matches in the Europa League (W2 D3), equalling their longest such run in the competition’s history (also five unbeaten between October 2020 – March 2021).

Up next in the competition is Ligue 1 side Nice, who drew 2-2 with Enschede on Thursday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short Eye Fast Start | AUS - 20/0 (2 Overs)
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sandeep Patil Says There's No Chance Of Australia Preparing Turning Tracks
  3. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI Toss Update: Pakistan Bowl First Against Australia In Adelaide; See Playing XIs
  4. Hong Kong Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 5: When, Where To Watch
  5. Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 4: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. 'Incredible' Amad Diallo The Difference For Man Utd In PAOK Win, Says Ruud Van Nistelrooy
  2. Tottenham Hotspur Youngsters Will Learn From Galatasaray Defeat, Says Ange Postecoglou
  3. Head Coach Enzo Maresca Thrilled With 'Serious' Chelsea After Conference League Romp
  4. EFL Championship: 'Disappointed' Scott Parker Laments Disallowed Goal In West Brom Stalemate
  5. Chelsea Vs Noah: Ruthless Blues Stay Perfect After First-Half Rout In Europa Conference League
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Is Aligarh Muslim University A Minority Institution? Supreme Court To Rule Today
  2. War Over VCs: How Governor-Government Spats Are Sullying Higher Education  
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival