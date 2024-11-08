Philippe Clement explained captain James Tavernier was omitted from Rangers' 1-1 Europa League draw with Olympiacos due to fear of him playing too many games. (More Football News)
The 33-year-old skipper was utilised as a second-half substitute in a game where Cyriel Dessers cancelled out Ayoub El Kaabi's opener at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.
It was a call that raised a few eyebrows given the criticism Tavernier has faced this season, but Clement said it was just about managing the experienced full-back's minutes.
In quotes reported by BBC Sport, Clement said: "That's never an easy decision, but I want more than one captain in the group.
"If you come at a certain age you can't play 60 games at the same level. We knew that before the season. It's about competition for spots.
Rangers now have seven points from four games in Europe's secondary competition, sitting just outside the top eight in the table.
Clement, however, was disappointed not to travel home with the win despite being impressed with the performance.
"A very strong performance as a team, sticking to the plan, being very disciplined and using the spaces," he added.
"Disappointed we didn't win the game, that's the next step we need to take. But I saw a lot of positive things and I need to praise the whole team for that.
"I don't want players happy with a point. We went for the three points and that's the mentality I want to see against any opponent.
"Our midfield was massive today. Our defence was really solid. Jack [Butland] didn't have to make many saves."
Rangers are now unbeaten in their last five away matches in the Europa League (W2 D3), equalling their longest such run in the competition’s history (also five unbeaten between October 2020 – March 2021).
Up next in the competition is Ligue 1 side Nice, who drew 2-2 with Enschede on Thursday.