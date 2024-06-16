Football

Euro 2024: Kane Dreams Of Success As England Captain Aims For 'Pinnacle' Moment

Having fallen short in the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy, as well as World Clup semi-final elimination to Croatia in 2018, Kane is without international glory – and his lack of club success is much discussed, too

Harry Kane is dreaming of Euro 2024 success with England
Harry Kane dreams of winning a major tournament with England to mark "the pinnacle of anyone's career", with the Three Lions star hoping to end his trophy drought at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Bayern Munich striker Kane will lead his country out once more when Gareth Southgate's side open their European Championship campaign against Serbia on Sunday.

Having fallen short in the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy, as well as World Clup semi-final elimination to Croatia in 2018, Kane is without international glory – and his lack of club success is much discussed, too.

Kane acknowledged his own shortcomings as the England captain aims for national success in Germany.

"I love playing for my country," he said at Saturday's pre-match press conference. "It means the world to me every time I step out onto the pitch wearing that shirt.

"To win a major tournament with England would be the pinnacle of anyone's career. That's the aim.






"For me personally, the trophies haven't quite happened yet, but it just makes me more determined and more hungry to go out there and do that.

"It starts with this summer, where we have a good opportunity. We have a lot of hard work in front of us, but that opportunity is there and I'm looking forward to making it happen."

Kane is England’s record goalscorer overall (63 goals) and their most prolific player at major tournaments (12 goals at World Cup/Euros).

He scored or assisted in all seven of his starts in qualifying (eight goals, two assists) and heads into this tournament after a fine club season with Bayern.

The former Tottenham forward scored 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga games for the most prolific debut campaign in the competition's history.

Yet international success is all that matters over the next month for Kane.

"Every tournament brings different expectations," Kane added. "We've earned the right to be classed as one of the favourites.

"In past tournaments, we've done a lot of things well and done the country proud but, ultimately, we're here to win it and there'll be nothing better for us and the nation itself than if we do that."

As for his own success, individual achievements are far from Kane's priority.

"Back in 2018, the Golden Boot was an amazing achievement, but that's always a consequence of winning games and trying to win the European Championship, which is what we're trying to do," he said.

"If I win the Golden Boot along the way, fantastic as I'm helping my team.

"We have some great goalscorers in the team, players who are on form, who've had fantastic seasons, so now it's about taking that into a major tournament." 

