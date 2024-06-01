Football

Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments

Under Gareth Southgate, England's tournament record has vastly improved, with the Three Lions playing their first major tournament final at Euro 2020 since they won the 1966 World Cup

England defender, Harry Maguire
info_icon

Harry Maguire says that tournaments are built on "magic moments" as England begin their preparations for Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Under Gareth Southgate, England's tournament record has vastly improved, with the Three Lions playing their first major tournament final at Euro 2020 since they won the 1966 World Cup.

They also reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-final in the 2022 edition but lost out to eventual finalists Croatia and France on those occasions.

Maguire has been a pivotal figure for England in their last three tournaments and admits that it is fine margins that can ultimately decide the result.

"I think all three of the games we've lost in those tournaments could have gone either way," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"Playing a tournament is totally different to playing league football - it's built on moments, and you've got to make sure you're there within the game to let the moments take over.

Griezmann and Mbappe smile during a France training session - null
Euro 2024: Antoine Griezmann Calls For Support For Kylian Mbappe As France Eye European Glory

BY Stats Perform

"That's where your big players come to play and produce those magic moments.

"You just need to make sure you're there to make it and perform on the day to give yourself an opportunity to go and win."

England are now aiming to go one better than they did at Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Asked what it would mean to get his hands on the trophy, Maguire added: "It would mean absolutely everything...

"We haven't lifted a trophy in a long, long time - but we've been close.

"It's a good time to be an England player. We feel we're in a good moment and it's a tournament I'm looking forward to - we're going there to win."

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16, and will also come up against Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  2. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  3. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
  4. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  5. Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida
World News
  1. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  2. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  3. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  4. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  5. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs