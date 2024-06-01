Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments

Harry Maguire says that tournaments are built on "magic moments" as England begin their preparations for Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Under Gareth Southgate, England's tournament record has vastly improved, with the Three Lions playing their first major tournament final at Euro 2020 since they won the 1966 World Cup.
They also reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-final in the 2022 edition but lost out to eventual finalists Croatia and France on those occasions.
Maguire has been a pivotal figure for England in their last three tournaments and admits that it is fine margins that can ultimately decide the result.
"I think all three of the games we've lost in those tournaments could have gone either way," Maguire told Sky Sports.
"Playing a tournament is totally different to playing league football - it's built on moments, and you've got to make sure you're there within the game to let the moments take over.
"That's where your big players come to play and produce those magic moments.
"You just need to make sure you're there to make it and perform on the day to give yourself an opportunity to go and win."
England are now aiming to go one better than they did at Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium.
Asked what it would mean to get his hands on the trophy, Maguire added: "It would mean absolutely everything...
"We haven't lifted a trophy in a long, long time - but we've been close.
"It's a good time to be an England player. We feel we're in a good moment and it's a tournament I'm looking forward to - we're going there to win."
England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16, and will also come up against Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.