Euro 2024: Belgium Right-Back Thomas Meunier An Injury Doubt For Tournament

Belgium have confirmed full-back Thomas Meunier will not travel to Germany with the team on Wednesday, throwing his participation at Euro 2024 into doubt. (More Football News)
Meunier has won 66 senior caps for Belgium, representing his country at the last four major tournaments since missing out on their squad for the 2014 World Cup.
He scored in a 2-0 group-stage win over England at the 2018 World Cup, also netting in a 3-0 victory over Russia at Euro 2020.
The 32-year-old – who swapped Borussia Dortmund for Trabzonspor in February – was not involved as Domenico Tedesco's team beat Luxembourg 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, having suffered a muscle injury.
In an update issued on social media on Sunday, the Royal Belgian Football Association said: "Thomas Meunier provisionally won't travel to Germany on Wednesday because of a muscle injury.
"There will be more tests in the next couple of days. Get well soon, Thomas."
Belgium open their Group E campaign against Slovakia on June 17 before facing Romania and Ukraine.