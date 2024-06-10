Football

Euro 2024: Belgium Right-Back Thomas Meunier An Injury Doubt For Tournament

Meunier has won 66 senior caps for Belgium, representing his country at the last four major tournaments since missing out on their squad for the 2014 World Cup

Thomas Meunier in action for Belgium
info_icon

Belgium have confirmed full-back Thomas Meunier will not travel to Germany with the team on Wednesday, throwing his participation at Euro 2024 into doubt.  (More Football News)

Meunier has won 66 senior caps for Belgium, representing his country at the last four major tournaments since missing out on their squad for the 2014 World Cup.

He scored in a 2-0 group-stage win over England at the 2018 World Cup, also netting in a 3-0 victory over Russia at Euro 2020.

The UEFA Euro Trophy. - X/Azzurri_En
UEFA Euro 2024: Schedule, Standings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About European Championship

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 32-year-old – who swapped Borussia Dortmund for Trabzonspor in February – was not involved as Domenico Tedesco's team beat Luxembourg 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, having suffered a muscle injury.

In an update issued on social media on Sunday, the Royal Belgian Football Association said: "Thomas Meunier provisionally won't travel to Germany on Wednesday because of a muscle injury. 

"There will be more tests in the next couple of days. Get well soon, Thomas."

Belgium open their Group E campaign against Slovakia on June 17 before facing Romania and Ukraine. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: First Cabinet Meet Underway, All Eyes On Portfolio Allocation
  2. Outlook News Wrap, June 10: Terrorist Attack On Bus In J&K's Reasi, Modi's First Work Day After Oath & More
  3. Sikkim: Prem Singh Tamang Takes Oath As Chief Minister For Second Term | Watch
  4. Day In Pics: June 10, 2024
  5. On Cam| Mysterious Animal Spotted In Rashtrapati Bhavan During Swearing-In Ceremony; Some Guessing 'Leopard'
Entertainment News
  1. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone Says ‘Love Is A 50-50 Thing, It's Not One Sided'
  2. Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo
  3. Megan Thee Stallion Chokes Back Tears Onstage After AI Sex Tape Goes Viral
  4. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  5. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
Sports News
  1. NBA Finals: Luka Doncic Shoulders Blame For Game 2 Loss As Mavs Go 2-0 Down
  2. NBA Finals: Mavericks Guard Doncic Downgraded To Questionable For Game 2 Against Celtics
  3. IND Vs PAK: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes Hanging By A Thread After India Loss - Data Debrief
  4. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  5. ICC T20 World Cup: Kumble Believes Bumrah Will Play 'Major Role' If India Go All The Way
World News
  1. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
  2. Sudan Civil War: Paramilitary RSF Targets Last Operating Hospital In Darfur
  3. ‘Heavy Heart, Full Confidence’: Two Israeli Ministers Quit Netanyahu's War Cabinet
  4. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  5. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: First Cabinet Meet Underway, All Eyes On Portfolio Allocation
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time