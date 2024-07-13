Football

ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Kane 'Not Thinking' About Golden Boot Ahead Of Final

Harry Kane insists full focus remains on securing England's first international trophy since 1966 as he prepares to do battle with Spain's Dani Olmo for the Golden Boot in the Euro 2024 final

Harry Kane celebrates after England's goal
info_icon

Harry Kane insists full focus remains on securing England's first international trophy since 1966 as he prepares to do battle with Spain's Dani Olmo for the Golden Boot in the Euro 2024 final. (More Football News)

England face Spain in the tournament's showpiece game on Sunday in Berlin having beaten the Netherlands in the semi-finals thanks to Ollie Watkins' late strike. 

Kane levelled the scores in Dortmund from the penalty spot, netting his third goal of the competition and putting him out on his own as the all-time top scorer in knockout games at the European Championships (six). 

He now has more knockout stage goals in major tournaments than any other European player (nine), overtaking Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe (all eight).

The Three Lions captain currently finds himself in a six-way tie for the Golden Boot, with Spain's Olmo posing the biggest threat. 

Olmo currently holds the edge over Kane, having recorded two assists along with his three goals in Germany for Luis de la Fuente's side. 

Cody Gakpo, Georges Mikautadze, Jamal Musiala and Ivan Schranz all have three goals to their name too. However, they have all exited the competition. 

However, Kane insists scooping the Golden Boot will be an added bonus, with full focus on ensuring England lift the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin. 

"Ultimately, when you come this far in a tournament, you're not thinking about the golden boot," Kane said.

"You're thinking about winning the championship and that's all that matters.

"So, of course, as a striker I'd love to score on Sunday but if someone else scores and we win, I'm not going to be disappointed."

Kane's wait for a first trophy in his professional career could come to an end in Berlin, having come close in both his domestic and international outings. 

During his time with Tottenham, the striker received three runners-up medals, including one in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2019. 

His switch to Bayern Munich promised to end that wait, but defeat on his debut in the DFL-Supercup and a third-placed finish in the league saw the German club endure their first season without a trophy in 11 years. 

Kane also captained England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, as well as their European Championship final run which ended in defeat to Italy on penalties. 

The Three Lions striker admitted the pain of their defeat to the Azzurri brings extra motivation, but confirmed that if England are to end their 58-year wait for an international trophy, it will be down to the team. 

"Everyone wants to achieve the same goal," he concluded.

"And whether you play one minute or you play every minute, if we win it, we're all going to celebrate together and we’re all going to be extremely happy, so that's the most important thing."

