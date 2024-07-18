Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina in a deal worth a reported 12 million pounds. (More Football News)
Milenkovic, who featured in all three of Serbia's fixtures at Euro 2024, has signed a five-year deal with Nuno Espirito Santo's side ahead of the new Premier League season.
The 26-year-old ends a seven-year stay with the Italian side having made 264 appearances in that time, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.
Since his senior debut for Serbia in 2018, Milenkovic has represented his country on 57 occasions, featuring in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cup.
Milenkovic will bring an aerial threat to the City Ground, having won 112 of 141 contested duels in the air, but also has the ability to play out from the back.
He ranked only behind Lucas Martínez Quarta (1358) and Arthur (1350) for the most successful passes for Fiorentina in Serie A last season (1338).
Chief football officer Ross Wilson said of Milenkovic: "He is a key part of our squad planning this summer and I know how enthusiastic he has been to join the club.
"We have long admired his performances with the Serbia national team and in Serie A and European competitions for Fiorentina.
"We are delighted he will bring his experience and qualities to Nottingham Forest."
Milenkovic becomes Forest's fifth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Carlos Miguel, Elliot Anderson, Eric da Silva Moreira and Marko Stamenic.
Forest started their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win over Chesterfield last week and will play Championship side Sunderland in Spain this Saturday.