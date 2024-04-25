Football

English Premier League Record Falls As 2023-24 Becomes Most Goal-Laden 20-Team Season

Harry Maguire's 42nd-minute header for Manchester United against Sheffield United was a significant moment, representing the 1,085th goal scored in the Premier League 2023-24

Harry Maguire celebrates his goal against former club Sheffield United.
The current Premier League season has become the most goal-laden 20-team campaign in the competition's history, with Harry Maguire the unlikely man to seal 2023-24's place in history. (More Football News)

Maguire scored Manchester United's first equaliser as they twice fought from behind to clinch a 4-2 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday, with Bruno Fernandes netting twice in the second half.

The centre-back's 42nd-minute header was a significant moment, representing the 1,085th goal scored in the Premier League this term.

That is the most ever scored in a season containing 20 teams, since 1995-96.

The 2022-23 season saw 1,084 goals scored, a tally that was reached on the final day to surpass the previous 20-team record of 1,072, set in 2018-19.

It was somewhat fitting for the record-breaking goal to be conceded by Sheffield United, who have certainly played their part in making 2023-24 the most goal-laden season to date. 

The Blades have now shipped 92 goals this term, the most ever conceded in a 38-game Premier League campaign. 

With four games to come, including a rematch with a Newcastle United team that thrashed them 8-0 earlier this campaign, the prospect of Chris Wilder's men bringing up triple figures is a realistic one.

