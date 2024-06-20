Football

English Premier League: Leicester City Replace Enzo Maresca With The Arrival Of Steve Cooper As New Manager

Cooper, who left Nottingham Forest in December 2023, has signed a three-year contract with the Foxes ahead of their return to the Premier League

New Leicester City manager, Steve Cooper
Leicester City have announced Steve Cooper as their new manager following Enzo Maresca's move to Chelsea. (More Football News)

Cooper, who left Nottingham Forest in December 2023, has signed a three-year contract with the Foxes ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Maresca left the club earlier this month after just one season in charge, having led Leicester back to the top-flight at the first attempt, finishing top of the Championship.

"I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City's First Team Manager," Cooper said. "This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

New Chelsea head coach, Enzo Maresca - null
Chelsea Football Club: Enzo Maresca Says It's A 'Dream' To Land Stamford Bridge Job

"I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League."

In an open letter to the fans, he added: "Any person who loves football can only look with great respect upon how much this club has achieved in recent years.

"The Premier League title of 2016 and the FA Cup of 2021 have demonstrated what's possible for a united club. As the new manager, I don’t take that legacy lightly.

"My job will be to build on those achievements and to bring everyone along – players, staff and fans. Great challenges lie ahead, but I get the feeling that Leicester thrives in these moments. I know we will be ready."

After taking over in September 2021, Cooper saved Forest from relegation in the Championship and led them to promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge before ensuring top-flight safety the following year.

However, he left the club in December with the club sitting in 17th after a run of just one win in 13 matches.

The Welshman has also previously been in charge of England Under-16s and Under-17s, winning the World Cup with the latter in 2017, and also spent two years at Swansea City.

Cooper's first competitive game in charge will be at home to Tottenham on August 19.

