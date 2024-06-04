Chelsea Football Club: Enzo Maresca Says It's A 'Dream' To Land Stamford Bridge Job

Maresca has signed a five-year deal, as announced by Chelsea on Monday, with the option to extend for a further year.
He comes in as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement after the Argentinian left the club by mutual consent last month after just one season in charge.
In a statement on the club’s website, Maresca said: "To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.
"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club's tradition of success and makes our fans proud."
He joins from Leicester City having guided them back to the top-flight as winners of the Championship at the first attempt last season.
Maresca is the Blues' fourth managerial appointment since Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022.