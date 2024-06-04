Football

Chelsea Football Club: Enzo Maresca Says It's A 'Dream' To Land Stamford Bridge Job

The former Leicester City manager has signed a five-year deal, as announced by Chelsea on Monday, with the option to extend for a further year

New Chelsea head coach, Enzo Maresca
info_icon

Enzo Maresca says it is a "dream" to be appointed as Chelsea’s new head coach. (More Football News)

Maresca has signed a five-year deal, as announced by Chelsea on Monday, with the option to extend for a further year.

He comes in as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement after the Argentinian left the club by mutual consent last month after just one season in charge.

In a statement on the club’s website, Maresca said: "To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club's tradition of success and makes our fans proud."

Enzo Maresca led Leicester City to the Championship title in 2023-24 - null
English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Named As Mauricio Pochettino's Successor At Chelsea

BY Stats Perform

He joins from Leicester City having guided them back to the top-flight as winners of the Championship at the first attempt last season.

Maresca is the Blues' fourth managerial appointment since Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital bought the club in May 2022. 

