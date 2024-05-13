Football

English Premier League: Former Red Devil Roy Keane Left Unimpressed By Man Utd's Injured Absentees

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez were among the notable names to miss out for the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag bemoaned continued injury issues

Erik ten Hag has been left short by injury issues at Manchester United this season
Roy Keane was left questioning the attitudes of Manchester United's players as the Red Devils were once again without numerous key players for Sunday's loss to Arsenal. (More Football News)

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez were among the notable names to miss out for the 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag bemoaned continued injury issues.

Martinez and Harry Maguire's absence ensured Ten Hag had to field Jonny Evans and makeshift centre-back partner Casemiro in defence, with the latter at fault for Leandro Trossard's winning goal.

Wayne Rooney vocalised his concerns over the application of United's players and Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, echoed his thoughts as he questioned the prolonged absence of some.

"Obviously, that's not a good sign," Keane said of players not returning from injury. "You'd hope players who are carrying injuries are desperate to get back playing again.

"There is always a worry, there are always players at every club that can drag their heels with an injury.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. - null
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Red Devils Fans Are Understanding Of Situation, Claims Erik Ten Hag

BY Stats Perform

"Generally, players I played with when they were given a period they'd be injured for, they were always trying to knock a week off it and get back playing for Manchester United or whatever club they're at."

Without a host of key players, United have conceded in 10 successive games in all competitions for the first time since October 2021.

The Red Devils' 82 goals they have conceded this season is their most since 1970-71 (also 82), too, as United continue to disappoint in the 2023-23 campaign.

United have also lost 19 games in all competitions this season, their most since 1977-78 (also 19), while their nine defeats at Old Trafford this term are their joint-most at home in a single campaign.

Keane says the concerns over players not racing back to fitness is not unusual, though it does little to aid Ten Hag's plight.

"It's always a worry but I have to say, it goes on at lots of football clubs," the United great said. 

"There are lots of players out there when they have an injury, they're not in the hurry to get back in the team. I think that's obvious and happens at lots of football clubs."

