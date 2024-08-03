Enzo Maresca has confirmed that midfielder Conor Gallagher has been offered a new deal at Chelsea amid uncertainty surrounding his future. (More Football News)
Gallagher, who has been with the club since 2008, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the transfer window.
The 24-year-old captained the Blues to a sixth place finish in the Premier League last season, and rejected a £57million to Aston Villa in June.
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £33million deal with Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish side giving him until this weekend to decide whether he wants to join Diego Simeone's side.
Gallagher is currently enjoying an extended break following his participation at Euro 2024 with England, and has not travelled with the Chelsea squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.
"I can say that he is in contact with the club to find a solution and the club has offered him a new contract. That is the news that I have received," Maresca told reporters.
Gallagher was an integral part of Chelsea securing European football under Mauricio Pochettino, outperforming fellow midfielder's Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.
The England international won an average of 1.49 tackles per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season compared to Caicedo (1.44) and Fernandez (0.89).
Gallagher also completed more interceptions (43) and created more chances (53) than his midfield partners, but Chelsea do not believe he will fit Maresca's style of play.
"The main focus or target at the moment for me, Connor and the club is to find a solution that makes everyone happy," added Maresca.
Chelsea are preparing to face Manchester City, who they face on the opening day of the Premier League season, on Saturday in Ohio as they wind down their pre-season preparations.