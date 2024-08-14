Football

Cole Palmer Pens Chelsea Contract Extension Until 2033

Cole Palmer netted 22 English Premier League goals in his debut campaign for Chelsea, helping them claim European football, with Palmer proving particularly deadly from 12 yards out

Cole-Palmer-chelsea-footballer
Cole Palmer has signed a contract extension with Chelsea just a year after arriving at Stamford Bridge.
Cole Palmer has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension at Chelsea which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033. (More Football News)

Palmer, who scored 27 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, only signed from Manchester City last September in a reported £42.5million deal. 

He netted 22 Premier League goals in his debut campaign for the Blues, helping them claim European football, with Palmer proving particularly deadly from 12 yards out. 

Palmer scored all nine of his penalties last season, overperforming his expected goals (xG) tally of 18.18 by 3.82 at the conclusion of the campaign. 

The 22-year-old was also a part of the England side that reached the final of Euro 2024, with the Blues forward coming off the bench to score the equaliser against Spain. 

"I’m delighted to sign this new deal," Palmer said. "I achieved a lot in my first season here, and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea."

Despite Maresca welcoming nine new faces at Stamford Bridge, the latest being Pedro Neto, Palmer's place in the team looks secure after last season's heroics. 

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu are just a few to make the move to Stamford Bridge this transfer window, taking their spending well over the £150m mark. 

Chelsea kickstart their Premier League campaign this weekend against Palmer's former club, and defending champions, Manchester City in SW6. 

